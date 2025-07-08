A Healthy Dak Prescott Could Become a Fantasy Football Draft Bargain in 2025
Dallas Cowboys fans, rejoice!
Dak Prescott, who is coming off a very forgettable 2024 campaign, has declared himself 100 percent healthy from last year’s hamstring injury and ready to roll for this season.
"I'm healthy as I'll be," Prescott said to reporters. "I'll be full-go for camp. I'm healthy. I think soon here I'll probably get an official sign-off from doc."
Prescott posted mediocre totals last season, averaging 14.6 fantasy points in eight starts before going down with the injured hammy that cost him the final nine weeks. He failed to score more than 17 points in all but one game, and Prescott was also on pace to throw for a disappointing 23 touchdown passes in addition to a career-high 17 interceptions.
Maybe more notably than his struggles as a passer is the fact that Prescott was on pace for just 28 rushing attempts and 115 rushing yards. That would have been 27 fewer carries and 127 fewer yards than he had the previous season. He would have also been on pace for just two touchdowns on the ground. After scoring six rushing touchdowns in each of his first three NFL seasons, Prescott has recorded a combined 11 rushing scores since 2019.
Maybe he’ll reverse this trend now that he’s100 percent, but I doubt it. Prescott is going to remain more of a pocket passer, especially considering he’s entering his age-32 season. What’s more, the moves the Cowboys made (and didn’t make) in the offseason seem to signal a prolific passing game and what will likely be a mediocre ground attack (again).
The Cowboys’ biggest offseason move was trading for a talented wide receiver in George Pickens. That should help bolster Prescott’s passing totals, as he now has a solid group of pass catchers led by superstar CeeDee Lamb that now includes Pickens, Jake Ferguson and Jalen Tolbert. If Prescott isn’t going to run as often as he had earlier in his career, he’ll obviously need to make up some of those fantasy points through the air.
We’ve seen him do it before, too.
In 2023, Prescott proved that he can be a highly valuable fantasy quarterback mostly as a passer. That season, he finished third among quarterbacks despite scoring just 36.2 points as a runner. That was just 11 percent of his total numbers, proving that Prescott can thrive in fantasy even if his rushing totals aren't what they used to be earlier in his career.
Dallas also added another offensive lineman in the first round of the NFL Draft with the selection of Alabama’s Tyler Booker. The Boys’ reconstructed line is good news for Prescott in theory, as he'll have time to stay in the pocket and go through his progressions.
The Cowboys also promoted former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, making him their new head coach. While that drives Cowboys fans (like me) nuts, the move was made in large part because Schottenheimer has a great relationship with Prescott.
Couple all of this with the fact that the Cowboys' defense comes with question marks and the team has a tough strength of schedule (which could increase pass attempts), and Dak is in a great position to rebound from both a fantasy and statistical perspective in 2025.
He also has a shot to become a great draft value. Based on the consensus of several fantasy sites, the veteran is currently the QB14 with a collective average draft position of pick No. 111. (I have him ranked as my QB12). That means Prescott will still be on the board, on average, in the double-digit rounds. That should be music to the ears of fantasy fans who like to wait on a quarterback.
So, despite the obvious risks, Prescott could turn into a terrific draft bargain.