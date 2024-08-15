Michael Fabiano's Top 10 Must-Draft Fantasy Football Players for 2024
In life, we all have wants. Heck, I’m no different.
I want to date Sydney Sweeney. I want to pick her up in my Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail before heading to the airport to board my private Gulfstream jet en route to the French Riviera. (Hey, if Bill Belichick can date a 24-year-old, I can date Sydney Sweeney). I also want to make the same kind of money as Jeff Bezos, eat Kobe Wagyu at Nobu, and rub elbows with some Hollywood elites. I want to see my beloved Dallas Cowboys win a Super Bowl, and you can throw in a New York Yankees World Series too.
What can I say? When I want … I want BIG!
While I know these wants are mostly unachievable (yeah folks, I probably won't be dating Sydney), there are a few others that I actually can attain … in the world of fantasy football.
Along with going into your fantasy draft with a defined strategy, you want to compile a list of players you specifically want to target. Luckily for you, I have my own list of players who I’m targeting. You can call these the Sydney Sweeneys, Rolls-Royces and Jetstream jets of my fantasy squads. You’ll want to target these players too (unless you’re in a league with me, of course), because drafting them can lead to what you really want…
A fantasy football championship!
Note: ADP data is based on ESPN Fantasy Leagues.
Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts
ADP: 50.8
I love mobile, rushing quarterbacks, and Richardson checks those boxes. He was well on his way to busting out in 2023, averaging more than 22 points in his first three games as a rookie. Unfortunately, he missed the remainder of the season with an injured shoulder. The dual-threat Richardson could push to become a top-five quarterback, and you can land him in the fifth round of drafts.
Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders
ADP: 121.0
I told you I liked mobile quarterbacks! Daniels, the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, rushed for over 2,000 combined yards and 21 touchdowns in his final two years at LSU. He also completed over 72% of his passes in his final collegiate season, so Daniels isn’t a one-trick pony either. I can see him putting up numbers similar to what Robert Griffin II recorded in his first NFL season.
James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills
ADP: 34.5
Cook made some noise last season, finishing as the RB12 in PPR leagues. However, his 13.7 fantasy point-per-game average was barely in the top 20 among running backs. I think he can do better in 2024? Why? Well, when OC Joe Brady took over the Bills offense last season, Cook averaged 19.6 touches and 16.4 PPR points. Those totals, over a full year, would make Cooks a real breakout runner.
Zamir White, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
ADP: 80.5
White will finally get his shot to shine, as he’ll be the featured back in Las Vegas for the first time in his career. We got a taste of what he could do late last year, as White ranked ninth in points among runners over the final four weeks. In that time, he averaged 23.3 touches and 15.2 points. The fact that fantasy fans can get White in the seventh or eighth round of drafts makes him a potential steal.
Zack Moss, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
ADP: 115.2
Moss is in the best spot he’s ever been in to be a fantasy asset, as he’ll be the new featured back in a high-octane Bengals offense. He showed his skills last season, ranking third in PPR points among runners from Weeks 2-6 before Jonathan Taylor re-claimed a prominent role in Indianapolis. At the high end of his projections, Moss could push into the top 15 among fantasy running backs this season.
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals
ADP: 25.8
Speaking of players I want, I really want Harrison Jr. this season. I even have him ranked ahead of Davante Adams in my re-draft rank list. He was the best wide receiver in the 2024 class, and he landed in the perfect spot with a Cardinals offense that will use him as an alpha right out of the gates. With Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore gone, Harrison Jr. will see plenty of targets in Year 1.
Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers
ADP: 101.1
Reed had a slow start to his rookie season, but he finished on a high note with 15-plus points in each of his last four games, including two with more than 20. He was productive despite not seeing a massive touch share, making Reed an attractive option in both re-drafts and best-ball formats. The fact that he’s not even in the top 100 based on ESPN’s ADP data makes Reed even more attractive.
Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
ADP: 124.1
McConkey’s fantasy stock rose when he was picked by the Chargers near the top of the second round of the NFL draft. The team will have a new look on offense with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams no longer on the roster. That opens almost 20 targets per game, some of which will no doubt be absorbed by McConkey. I’d love to grab him as a flex starter, and he’s a steal based on ADP.
Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals
ADP: 54.9
McBride finished seventh in points among tight ends last season. However, he saw just 15 targets in his first six games and didn’t produce solid totals until Zach Ertz went down. Imagine what he can do with a full season of high target totals! I can see him being the second-most targeted player in the Cardinals offense behind Harrison Jr., so a season with 65-plus catches is well within McBride’s reach.
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills
ADP: 63.6
Kincaid showed flashes of potential as a rookie, but he was inconsistent at times and hard to trust when Dawson Knox was active. This season, however, Kincaid is almost a lock to see consistent targets with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis no longer on the roster. In fact, I can easily see him push for top-five value among tight ends as one of the top options in the Bills offense for quarterback Josh Allen.
