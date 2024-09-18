Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks For Fantasy Football Week 3
It’s Week 3, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. I won’t cover elite players like Breece Hall or Bijan Robinson, because you already know to start them! Instead, I'll examine other running backs who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Rachaad White in Week 2!
Fabs’ Top 10 Running Back for Week 3
1. Beece Hall vs. Patriots (Thurs.)
2. Saquon Barkley at Saints
3. Bijan Robinson vs. Chiefs
4. Alvin Kamara vs. Eagles
5. Jordan Mason at Rams
6. De'Vone Achane at Seahawks
7. Kyren Williams vs. 49ers
8. Jahmyr Gibbs at Cardinals
9. Jonathan Taylor vs. Bears
10. Zach Charbonnet vs. Dolphins
Week 3 Start ‘Em: Running Backs
Start of the Week
Zach Charbonnet vs. Dolphins (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Charbonnet posted a nice stat line in last week’s win over the Patriots, scoring 17.9 points. He also dominated the backfield touches with Kenneth Walker out, seeing all of Seattle’s 19 looks. If Walker is out again, Charbonnet should put up another nice total in a plus matchup against the Dolphins. Their defense has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to backs after two weeks.
Start ‘Em
Rachaad White vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, Fox): White, listed as a sit ‘em last week, scored an awful 3.3 points in a win over the Lions. I’m going to keep the faith in the talented pass catcher, however, as this week’s matchup against the Broncos should be good for what ails him. Since the start of last season, no road defense has allowed more fantasy points to backs than Denver’s defense. As a result, White should get back on track.
J.K. Dobbins at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Dobbins has been on fire for the Chargers and fantasy fans alike, scoring a combined 43 fantasy points while averaging an insane 9.6 yards per rush. He should remain in the RB2 conversation this week, as Dobbins goes up against a Steelers defense that’s allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to visiting runners since last season. Look for Dobbins to post another healthy line this weekend.
David Montgomery at Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Montgomery has had a nice start to the season averaging 16.7 fantasy points in his first two games. He should continue to be a solid fantasy option this week too, as the Lions travel west to face the Cardinals. Since the start of last season, no defense has surrendered more fantasy points to visiting backs. What’s more, runners have averaged 4.7 yards per rush playing in the desert.
Zack Moss vs. Commanders (Mono. 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+): Moss is coming off a 5.7-point stinker against the Chiefs, but there was some good news. He continues to be the Bengals’ starter, seeing more snaps and touches than teammate Chase Brown. Moss also has a great matchup this week, facing a Commanders defense that’s given up the third-most points to home running backs since last season. Moss is a solid flex option.
RBs With Good Matchups
- Rhamondre Stevenson at Jets (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- James Cook vs. Jaguars (Mon. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Zamir White vs. Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 3 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Aaron Jones vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jones is a tough player to sit, but I’d keep my expectations modest this week. While he did play more snaps, Jones was outcarried by Ty Chandler last week. I’m not sure if this signals a committee, but it’s notable. He’s also facing a tough opponent this week, as the Texans have allowed just 2.3 yards per rush and the third-fewest fantasy points to runners this season. As a result, I’d beware Jones.
Sit ‘Em
Najee Harris vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Harris was a disappointment last week, as he scored just 8.4 points despite a plus matchup in Denver. What’s more, he played fewer snaps than his teammate, Jaylen Warren. Couple that with a matchup against a Chargers defense that’s allowed an average of fewer than 19 fantasy points to backs after two weeks, and it'ss obvious why Harris is a risk flex starter at best this weekend.
D’Andre Swift at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Swift has had a brutal start to this season. In his first two games, he’s averaged a brutal two yards per rush and 6.6 fantasy points. What’s more, Swift’s Rush EPA is at minus-11.1. That’s fifth worst in the league among all backs. So, while this week’s matchup against the Colts is a good one on paper, Swift is tough to trust. At best, he’ll be a risk-reward flex starter in this interconference battle.
Devin Singletary at Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Listed as a start ‘em last week, Singletary scored a touchdown and 14.5 fantasy points in a loss to the Commanders. I’d beware the veteran this week, however, as he has a much tougher matchup against the Browns. In their last 10 home games, their defense has allowed just four rushing touchdowns and a mere 68.6 rushing yards per game. At best, Singletary is a risk-reward flex option.
Javonte Williams at Buccaneers (1p.m. ET, Fox): Williams scored a decent 11.5 PPR points in last week’s loss to the Steelers, but he averaged a brutal 1.6 yards per rush and did all of his damage as a pass catcher. This week he gets the Buccaneers, who have been bad against runners after two weeks but faced the dynamic duo of Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs last week. With a negative game script likely, I’m sitting Williams.
RBs With Bad Matchups
- James Conner vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Chuba Hubbard at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Ezekiel Elliott vs. Ravens (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
