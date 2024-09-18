Quarterback Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks For Fantasy Football Week 3
It’s Week 3, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. I won’t cover elite players like Josh Allen or Jalen Hurts, because you already know to start them! Instead, I'll examine other quarterbacks who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Daniel Jones in Week 2!
Fabs’ Top 10 Quarterbacks for Week 3
1. Josh Allen vs. Jaguars (Mon.)
2. Jalen Hurts at Saints
3. Lamar Jackson at Cowboys
4. C.J. Stroud at Vikings
5. Kyler Murray vs. Lions
6. Patrick Mahomes at Falcons
7. Joe Burrow vs. Commanders (Mon.)
8. Jayden Daniels at Bengals
9. Dak Prescott vs. Ravens
10. Anthony Richardson vs. Bears
Week 3 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Joe Burrow vs. Commanders (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+): Burrow hasn’t been great lately, scoring 17-plus points once in his last six games dating back to last year. The good news is that he had 17.2 points last week, and now he gets a great matchup vs. the Commanders. Since the start of last season, their awful defense has allowed 18-plus points to quarterbacks 14 times including 11 who have scored more than 20 points.
Start ‘Em
C.J. Stroud at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Stroud is coming off a down week, throwing for just one touchdown while scoring 14.3 points. I’d keep the faith in him, however, as he’ll face the Vikings next in a game that has a high total of 46.5. Dating back to last season, their defense has allowed the fourth-most points to visiting quarterbacks. In a game that could turn into a shootout, I’d start Stroud. He’ll be a top-12 signal-caller this week.
Kyler Murray vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Listed as a start ‘em last week, Murray went off for 28.5 fantasy points in a win over the Rams. After two weeks, he’s first in Expected Points Added among quarterbacks. Next up is a potential shootout against the Lions in a game that Vegas opened at 51.5. Detroit has also been bad on the road against enemy quarterbacks, allowing the third-most fantasy points since the start of last season.
Derek Carr vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Boy, was I wrong about Carr last week. Instead of being put in park, he put the pedal to the metal and beat my beloveds for 21.8 points. The Saints offense has also scored a bananas 91 points in the first two weeks, which is crazy impressive. I’d start the veteran against the Eagles, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks (20.2 PPG) since the start of last season.
Brock Purdy at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Purdy has had a bad start to this season, as he’s scored just 24.3 combined fantasy points in his first two games. Still, he’s worth a look based on a positive matchup against the Rams. Their defense just allowed a huge number to Murray, and it’s allowed the sixth-most points to visiting quarterbacks since the start of last season. So, for those managers in need, Purdy is worth a look.
QBs With Good Matchups
• Jayden Daniels at Bengals (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+)
• Baker Mayfield vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Deshaun Watson vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 3 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Trevor Lawrence at Bills (Mon. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): It might be time to start using the “b” word when it comes to Lawrence. He’s scored just 24.6 points in his first two games of the season, and he’s failed to score more than 15 points in each of his last six games dating back to last season. He needs to be on fantasy benches against the Bills, who have allowed an average of fewer than 13 points to visiting quarterbacks since last year.
Sit ‘Em
Jared Goff at Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): I’m on the fence about Goff this week. On one hand, he’s playing in a game with a total of 51.5. But on the other hand, he’s had an awful start to the season and he’s playing on the road. Last season, he averaged a very ho-hum 13.8 points when he’s not at Ford Field. Goff is also near the bottom of the league in terms of EPA among quarterbacks after two games, so he’s not been playing well.
Justin Herbert at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Herbert was a huge disappointment for a lot of managers last week, scoring 11 points in a win over the Panthers. He has now put up 21.4 points in his first two games, and things don’t figure to get better vs. the Steelers. Herbert, who had his leg rolled up on last week, is likely to struggle against a Pittsburgh defense that’s allowed an average of 13.8 points to visiting quarterbacks since 2023.
Kirk Cousins vs. Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Cousins put up a nice stat line last week, scoring 17.5 fantasy points in a come-from-behind win in Philadelphia. I’d beware him this week though, as he had a much tougher matchup against the Chiefs. Since the start of last season, quarterbacks have averaged barely over 15 fantasy points per game when matched up with Kansas City. I’d limit Cousins to super flex leagues this week.
Caleb Williams at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Williams was considered a big sleeper in the preseason, but instead his numbers have been in hibernation. He’s scored a combined 14.6 points with no touchdown passes in his first two games, and he has the third-worst EPA among quarterbacks. So, while this week’s matchup against the Colts is a positive one on paper, I simply can’t trust the rookie in a prominent fantasy role right now.
QBs With Bad Matchups
• Aaron Rodgers vs. Patriots (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
• Justin Fields vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Daniel Jones at Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
