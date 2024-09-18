Tight End Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Fantasy Football Week 3
It’s Week 3, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. I won’t cover elite players like Sam LaPorta or Travis Kelce, because you already know to start them! Instead, I'll examine other tight ends who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Trey McBride in Week 2!
Fabs’ Top 10 Tight Ends for Week 3
1. Trey McBride vs. Lions
2. Sam LaPorta at Cardinals
3. Travis Kelce vs. Falcons
4. George Kittle at Rams
5. Brock Bowers vs. Panthers
6. Mark Andrews at Cowboys
7. Dalton Kincaid vs. Jaguars (Mon.)
8. Kyle Pitts vs. Chiefs
9. Dallas Goedert at Saints
10. Hunter Henry at Jets (Thurs.)
Week 3 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start of the Week
Brock Bowers vs. Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Believe it or not, Bowers is the only tight end to score double digit fantasy points in each of the first two weeks of the season. He’s played 40-plus snaps a game, and Gardner Minshew has peppered him with a total of 17 targets. With tight end being as thin a position as it is right now, that’s more than enough reason to start Bowers against the hapless Panthers defense in Sin City.
Start ‘Em
George Kittle at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Kittle might be low-hanging fruit, but tight end is very thin right now. As a result, this is more about me thinking Kittle could be a top-five player at the position again. He faces the Rams, who have allowed nine touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to tight ends since last season. Kittle has also averaged 14.4 fantasy points in his 12 career meetings against this NFC West opponent.
Kyle Pitts vs. Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Pitts had a stinker last week, scoring just five points in a win over the Eagles. The good news is that he played 44 snaps, but he blocked more often because the Falcons found success on the ground. I’m going to keep Pitts in starting lineups, as he faces a Chiefs defense that’s given up impressive stat lines to both Isaiah Likely and Mike Gesicki over the first two weeks of the regular season.
Dallas Goedert at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Goedert, like Pitts, didn’t put up a huge stat line last week. But also, like Pitts, he played a ton of snaps. With A.J. Brown out of action and a potential shootout against the Saints next on the schedule, Goedert should remain in starting fantasy lineups. New Orleans did give up six catches to Cowboys backup tight end Luke Schoonmaker last week, so Goedert should find at least some success.
TEs With Good Matchups
- Hunter Henry at Jets (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Pat Freiermuth vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Cade Otton vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 3 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Sit of the Week
Isaiah Likely at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Likely came crashing back to earth last week, scoring just 4.6 fantasy points after his 26.1-point explosion in the opener. The rotation was much more in favor of Mark Andrews, as Likely saw just 32 snaps and was on the field for 19 passing snaps. The Cowboys defense has allowed the fifth-fewest points to tight ends since the start of last season, so I’d keep Likely on the sidelines.
Sit ‘Em
Zach Ertz at Bengals (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+): Ertz finished eighth in points among tight ends last week, scoring 10.2 fantasy points. He’s only seen four targets in each of his first two games with the Commanders, however, and an upcoming matchup in Cincinnati makes him tough to start. Their defense held Travis Kelce to just one catch a week ago, and it kept Hunter Henry to a mere 3.8 points in the season opener.
Cole Kmet at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Kmet saw his snap share increase significantly last week, as he played 54 snaps compared to just 26 in the opener. Still, the veteran was held to four catches for 27 yards and 6.7 fantasy points in a loss to the Texans. Next up is a date with the Colts, who have allowed no touchdowns and the seventh-fewest fantasy points to visiting tight ends since last season. As a result, Kmet remains a sit ‘em.
Mike Gesicki vs. Commanders (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+): Gesicki went off last week, catching seven of nine targets for 91 yards to finish with 16.1 fantasy points. I’m not sure I’d chase those points, however, as Gesicki could see fewer targets if the Bengals get Tee Higgins back. Also, the Commanders defense has allowed the fourth-fewest points to opposing tight ends since the start of last season. I’d keep Gesicki on the waiver wire.
TEs With Bad Matchups
- Tyler Conklin vs. Patriots (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Tucker Kraft at Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Colby Parkinson vs. 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
