Defense and Kicker Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks For Fantasy Football Week 3
It’s Week 3, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. I won’t cover elite players like Brandon Aubrey or the Jets defense because you already know to start them! Instead, I'll examine other kickers and defenses who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like the Chargers defense in Week 2!
Fabs’ Top 10 Kickers For Week 3
1. Brandon Aubrey vs. Ravens
2. Harrison Butker at Falcons
3. Justin Tucker at Cowboys
4. Ka’imi Fairbairn at Vikings
5. Cairo Santos at Colts
6. Evan McPherson vs. Commanders (Mon.)
7. Jake Eliott at Saints
8. Blake Grupe vs. Eagles
9. Chase McLaughlin vs. Broncos
10. Daniel Carlson vs. Panthers
Week 3 Start ‘Em: Kickers
Start of the Week
Cairo Santos at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Santos has had a hot start to the season, scoring 24 combined fantasy points in his first two games. I’d keep him active this week too, as the veteran has a plus matchup against the Colts. Since last season, their defense has given up 20 field-goal conversions and the second-most points to visiting kickers.
Start ‘Em
Evan McPherson vs. Commanders (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+): McPherson put up a big total last week, scoring 16 fantasy points in a loss to the Chiefs. Next up is a plus matchup against the Commanders, who have surrendered 22 field-goal conversions and the third-most fantasy points to opposing home kickers since the start of last season.
Chase McLaughlin vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McLaughlin has scored a combined 25 fantasy points in his first two games, making him a prime add off the waiver wire in most leagues. He should find success against the Broncos, who have allowed 23 field goals and an average of more than nine fantasy points per game to home kickers since 2023.
Kickers With Good Matchups
• Harrison Butker at Falcons (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
• Matt Gay vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Dustin Hopkins vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 3 Sit ‘Em: Kickers
Sit of the Week
Younghoe Koo vs. Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Koo scored a solid 10 fantasy points in a win over the Eagles, but an upcoming matchup against the Chiefs is tough on paper. In their last 19 regular-season games, no defense has allowed fewer fantasy points to enemy kickers than Kansas City. That makes Koo a fade for me this weekend.
Sit ‘Em
Tyler Bass vs. Jaguars (Mon. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): Bass has scored 17 fantasy points in his first two games, but I’d keep him on the sidelines on Monday night against the Jaguars. Since the start of last season, their defense has given up just 10 field goals and the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing home kickers. Don’t be surprised if Bass falters.
Jason Myers vs. Dolphins (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Myers has hit double digits in each of his first two games, scoring a combined 22 fantasy points. However, this week’s matchup against the Dolphins isn’t great on paper. In their last eight road games, opposing kickers have made just six field goals and averaged 6.4 points. That’s third lowest in the NFL.
Kickers With Bad Matchups
• Greg Zuerlein vs. Patriots (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
• Chris Boswell vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Wil Lutz at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Fabs’ Top 10 Defenses For Week 3
1. Jets defense vs. Patriots (Thurs.)
2. Browns defense vs. Giants
3. Buccaneers defense vs. Broncos
4. Seahawks defense vs. Dolphins
5. 49ers defense at Rams
6. Bills defense vs. Jaguars (Mon.)
7. Steelers defense vs. Chargers
8. Colts defense vs. Bears
9. Packers defense at Titans
10. Raiders defense vs. Panthers
Week 3 Start ‘Em: Defenses
Start of the Week
Buccaneers defense vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Broncos offense has been awful in the first two weeks, averaging just 13 points and 263 yards of offense. What’s more, Bo Nix and his crew have committed five giveaways including four interceptions. This is a smash spot for the Buccaneers defense at home, making it a terrific streaming option.
Start ‘Em
Browns defense vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Cleveland’s defense is in a great spot to find success at home against Daniel Jones and the Giants. Their offense is averaging a mere 12 points and 272 yards of offense, and Jones has been sacked six times. What’s more, the G-Men have turned the ball over three times, one which was a pick-six in Week 1.
Raiders defense vs. Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): The Panthers offense has been a big mess, averaging 6.5 points and 176 yards of total offense during the first two weeks. That should improve with Andy Dalton replacing Bryce Young at quarterback, but the Raiders are still one of the better streaming defenses of the week, especially in Las Vegas.
Defenses With Good Matchups
• Seahawks defense vs. Dolphins (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
• 49ers defense at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Bills defense vs. Jaguars (Mon. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Week 3 Sit ‘Em: Defenses
Sit of the Week
Eagles defense at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Eagles defense has a terrible matchup this week, facing a Saints offense that has scored an incredible 91 points in their first two games combined. They’ve also recorded more than 800 yards of total offense, and their line has allowed just two sacks of Derek Carr. Don’t fly with the Eagles this weekend.
Sit ‘Em
Vikings defense vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Vikings have the highest-scoring defense in fantasy football after two weeks, but I’m fading it based on a tough matchup against Houston. C.J. Stroud and his team has averaged 24 points and 365.5 yards of offense in their first two weeks, and they've committed just one giveaway in 311 snaps.
Cardinals defense vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Cardinals defense is third in fantasy points after two weeks, but can it be trusted against the high-octane Lions offense? Call me skeptical. Detroit has averaged over 400 yards of total offense in their first two games, and their line has surrendered just two sacks of Jared Goff over 323 offensive snaps.
Defenses With Bad Matchups
• Ravens defense at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Dolphins defense at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Jaguars defense at Bills (Mon. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
