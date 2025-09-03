Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Players For Fantasy Football's Week 1
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receivers Rankings Week 1
1. Ja’Marr Chase at Browns
2. Justin Jefferson at Bears (Mon.)
3. CeeDee Lamb at Eagles (Thurs.)
4. Amon-Ra St. Brown at Packers
5. Malik Nabers vs. Commanders
6. Puka Nacua vs. Texans
7. Drake London vs. Buccaneers
8. Brian Thomas Jr. at Panthers
9. Nico Collins at Rams
10. A.J. Brown vs. Cowboys (Thurs.)
Complete Week 1 wide receiver rankings
Start Em, Sit Em: QBs | RBs | TEs | Ks/DSTs
Week 1 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Start of the Week
DJ Moore vs. Vikings (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC): Moore is in a position to put up a strong start line on Monday night in a big NFC North clash. No team in the league allowed more fantasy points to perimeter receivers than the Vikings last season, and Moore was one who benefited. In his two games against Minnesota, Moore beat them for a combined 41.9 fantasy points. He’s also averaged 18.6 points in his last four against them.
Start ‘Em
Marvin Harrison Jr. at Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Harrison Jr. is coming off a disappointing rookie year, as he finished just 30th in fantasy points among wideouts. I do like him to see a big statistical push this season though, and it starts against the Saints. Their defense was among the most generous in the league against perimeter receivers a season ago, so Harrison Jr. is in a good spot to produce a nice total. He’s a fine No. 2 wideout.
Tetairoa McMillan at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McMillan was the best pure wide receiver in the 2025 draft class, and I think he’s in a great spot to make an instant impact. He’ll face a Jaguars' defense that allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to the perimeter last season, and Carolina will be without Adam Thielen (traded) and Jalen Coker (injured). I like the rookie as a viable No. 2 fantasy wideout this week.
Emeka Egbuka at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Egbuka is one of my favorite fantasy sleepers this season, and he’ll be a fine flex starter in Week 1 against the Falcons. In 2024, Atlanta gave up the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers … and this unit doesn’t figure to be significantly better this year. Egbuka should see plenty of targets without Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan too, and this game has one of the highest totals of the week.
Ricky Pearsall at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Pearsall, also among some of my favorite sleepers, should be in the flex starter conversation this week against Seattle. The Niners are a mess in terms of their pass attack with Brandon Aiyuk out and Jauan Jennings a huge question mark, so Pearsall should see plenty of touches alongside George Kittle. Until we see the Niners pass game get whole, it’s hard not to like Pearsall in fantasy.
More Starts
- Devonta Smith vs. Cowboys (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Xavier Worthy at Chargers (Brazil, Fri. 8 p.m. ET, YouTube)
- Khalil Shakir vs. Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Week 1 Sit ‘Em: Wide receivers
Sit of the Week
DK Metcalf vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): I love Metcalf for the course of the season, and chances are you’ll have to start him this week. The matchup is anything but favorable, though, as he’ll face CB Sauce Gardner and the Jets. In 2024, their defense was the stingiest in the league against perimeter receivers, allowing just 15.8 points per game. Metcalf’s player prop receiving yards is also just 55.5 at FanDuel, so Vegas isn’t expecting a huge day either.
Sit ‘Em
Chris Olave vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Olave enters this season healthy and the top option in the Saints passing game, but can you trust him with Spencer Rattler at the helm of the offense? In eight games last season with “better” quarterbacks under center, the Ohio State product still averaged just 9.6 points and was highly inconsistent in the stat sheets. At best, Olave will be a risk-reward fantasy flex starter this weekend.
Calvin Ridley at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Ridley’s draft stock rose when the Titans added rookie Cam Ward under center, but he’s still subject to the matchups … and a game in Denver against CB Patrick Surtain and the Broncos is not what I would call a favorable matchup. Last season, the Broncos allowed just four touchdown catches to visiting perimeter receivers, including just 18.2 points per game to the position.
Cooper Kupp vs. 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Kupp was once an elite fantasy wideout, but he’s entering his age-32 season and has failed to stay healthy in recent years. He’s also playing in a new (and less explosive) offense, so it’s tough to see him reclaiming his once high-end status. This game also has one of the lowest totals of the week (O/U 42.5 at FanDuel), so Vegas isn’t expecting a high-scoring affair. I’d keep Kupp on the fantasy sidelines.
Stefon Diggs vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Diggs is 31 years old and coming off a torn ACL, so he already comes with a level of risk in fantasy play. Couple that with playing on a new team and a potentially tough matchup against the Raiders, and Diggs is a gamble. Vegas agrees, as he’s at -130 to go under his 4.5 catch player prop on BetMGM. In what could be a lower-scoring game (O/U 43.5), I’d keep Diggs out of action in Week 1.
More Sits
- George Pickens at Eagles (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Jakobi Meyers at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)