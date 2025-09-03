Quarterback Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Players For Fantasy Football's Week 1
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings Week 1
1. Josh Allen vs. Bills
2. Jalen Hurts vs. Cowboys (Thurs.)
3. Lamar Jackson at Bills
4. Jayden Daniels vs. Giants
5. Joe Burrow at Browns
6. Baker Mayfield at Falcons
7. Kyler Murray at Saints
8. Patrick Mahomes at Chargers (Fri.)
9. Bo Nix vs. Titans
10. Brock Purdy at Seahawks
Complete Week 1 quarterback rankings
Week 1 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Kyler Murray at Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Murray was one of my favorite quarterbacks to target in drafts, in part because he has one of the easiest schedules at the position. That starts in Week 1, as he faces a Saints' defense that comes into this season with massive question marks. When you consider Murray’s skills as a dual-threat quarterback (his rushing prop is 26.5 on DraftKings), and he’s almost a lock to be a top 10 player.
Start ‘Em
Bo Nix at Titans (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): This might be low-hanging fruit, but we’re in Week 1 and you shouldn’t be getting cute in your starting lineup … especially at the quarterback position. The Titans defense has some big pass rushers in the duo of Jeffery Simmons and T’Vondre Sweat, but it allowed an average of more than 17 fantasy points to quarterbacks over its final eight games of last season. Nix should have a nice start to 2025.
Brock Purdy at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): There are some question marks about Purdy’s pass catchers this week, as Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is out of action and Jauan Jennings (calf/holdout?) is a question mark. Still, Purdy beat the Seahawks for five total touchdowns and 42.4 points in his two games against them last season. One of those games, where he finished with 24.1 points, came in a Week 6 matchup in Seattle.
Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Lawrence should be seen as a high-end No. 2 fantasy quarterback in a plus matchup against the Panthers. Their defense didn’t do much to improve over last year’s lackluster unit, which allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks over the final eight weeks. Lawrence also has the second-highest player prop in terms of passing yards on BetRivers (247.5).
Drake Maye vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Maye is one of my favorite breakout players among quarterbacks, and I like him as a low No. 1 fantasy option against the Raiders. Their defense has few standouts beyond pass rusher Maxx Crosby, and it allowed nearly 18 points per game to field generals last season. Maye is also even money to go over 31.5 pass attempts on BetRivers, and his rushing yards prop is 27.5 on FanDuel.
More Starts
- Patrick Mahomes at Chargers (Brazil, Fri. 8 p.m. ET, YouTube)
- Baker Mayfield at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Caleb Williams vs. Vikings (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC)
Week 1 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Jared Goff at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Goff has been a solid fantasy quarterback in each of the last two years, but he has struggled historically in Green Bay. In his four career games at Lambeau Field as a member of the Lions, he averaged just 12.3 points and was held under 12 in three of those games. No team allowed fewer points to road quarterbacks than the Pack last season, as that was before trading for Micah Parsons.
Sit ‘Em
Jordan Love vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Love didn’t do much in the preseason due to an injured thumb, but he should be fine for the opener against Detroit. Still, he’s a tough sell against a Lions defense that had held him to a combined 28 fantasy points in their two career meetings in Green Bay when he’s played the majority of the snaps. Start Love in Superflex leagues, but I’d avoid him in typical one-quarterback formats.
Justin Fields vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): I like Fields as a fantasy quarterback for the duration of the season, but not this week against the Steelers. Their defense is one of the most talented in the league, and it has proven it can slow down mobile quarterbacks … Lamar Jackson had just 68 rushing yards and no touchdowns in two games against the Steelers last year. This game also has the week’s lowest total (O/U 37.5).
C.J. Stroud at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Stroud was a massive disappointment in fantasy leagues last season, averaging just 13 points per game after posting 18.4 points per game as a rookie. He’s also struggled in road games against the NFC in his career, averaging a mere 10.6 points (five starts). Also playing behind what is a very questionable offensive line, Stroud is not in a great spot to find much fantasy success this weekend.
Cam Ward at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Ward’s first NFL start couldn’t come against a tougher foe. The Broncos field one of the best defenses in the league, holding opposing road quarterbacks to just 13.2 points per game last season. Ward also has one of the lowest passing yards player props (189.5 on BetMGM), and this game as the fourth-lowest total (O/U 42.5) this week. I’d keep him on the bench in traditional leagues.
More Sits
- Dak Prescott at Eagles (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Aaron Rodgers at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Matthew Stafford vs. Texans (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
