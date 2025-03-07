5 Best Zach Ertz Free Agency Landing Spots For Fantasy Football
The free-agent tight end market doesn’t have a whole lot to like from a fantasy football perspective. Mike Gesicki, Juwan Johnson, Tyler Conklin and Gerald Everett (to name a few) don’t elicit a lot of excitement. However, there is one player who’s on his way to the free-agent market who has made a major impact in his career: Zach Ertz.
The veteran finished in the top 10 in fantasy points among tight ends last season, posting 66 catches for 654 yards with seven touchdowns and 177.4 points. That’s the 10th-most points scored by a tight end at the age of 34 or older in NFL history (if you’re wondering, Pete Retzlaff leads this group, scoring 245 points in 1965 at the age of 34 (Eagles).
The Washington Commanders could bring him back. If they don’t, Ben Sinnott is waiting in the wings, and these five teams would help Ertz retain the most fantasy value in 2025.
Zach Ertz Free Agency Landing Spots For Fantasy Football
Denver Broncos
Broncos head coach Sean Payton has had success with tight ends in his offenses (Jimmy Graham comes to mind), and Ertz would be a nice addition. None of the tight ends on the team’s current roster warrant much excitement in fantasy leagues. Ertz would be a nice outlet for young upstart quarterback Bo Nix. Ertz, who made just $3 million in Washington last season, would be a cost-effective, productive option for the Broncos.
Indianapolis Colts
The Colts haven’t had a great fantasy tight end in years, and the addition of Ertz would be an upgrade. Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson are both free agents, so Ertz could come in and be the starter and a reliable option for projected starting QB Anthony Richardson. The Colts do have some nice weapons at wideout in Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs and AD Mitchell, but I could still see Ertz catching 50-plus passes in this offense next season.
New Orleans Saints
Juwan Johnson is slated to be a free agent, and Taysom Hill is entering his age-35 season and coming off an injury. That leaves a void at tight end for the Saints, who have a really bad cap situation but could still afford Ertz. He would move past Foster Moreau on the depth chart, and we all know how new head coach Kellen Moore likes to use his tight ends in his offense. In the bayou, Ertz would certainly be worth a late-round look in fantasy drafts.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals have been playing tight end roulette lately, as the team has signed the likes of Irv Smith Jr. and, most recently, Mike Gesicki to short-term deals. With Gesicki heading into free agency himself, Cincinnati could continue this trend and sign Ertz to a one-year deal. Gesicki scored just two touchdowns last season, but he was also targeted 83 times and finished with 665 yards. In an explosive pass attack, Ertz would make a lot of sense.
New York Jets
The Jets have rarely ever had a fantasy-relevant tight end, but they do have a need at the position. Tyler Conklin is a free agent, and the team is thin on pass catchers after cutting ties with Davante Adams. Allen Lazard has also been allowed to seek a trade, so Ertz is a nice option as a low-cost veteran for whoever is playing quarterback for the team. In New York, Ertz would remain a fantasy option in the later rounds of 2025 drafts.