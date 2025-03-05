NFL Insider: Expect Commanders to bring back Zach Ertz
The Washington Commanders are looking to re-sign a bunch of their free agents with all the cap space that they have.
One free agent in particular that the team really wants to bring back is tight end Zach Ertz, whose desire to return is mutual.
NBC Sports insider Matthew Berry believes that the team will come to an agreement on a new deal with Ertz.
READ MORE: What's next for Commanders after trading for Deebo Samuel?
Ertz due for comeback
"Expect Washington to bring back Zach Ertz but likely let Dyami Brown walk if the price gets too high, which it likely will be," Berry writes.
Ertz, 34, caught 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Commanders, marking his best year in the NFL since he was with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles back in 2019.
Having Ertz back in the offense next to Terry McLaurin and new acquisition Deebo Samuel will give the Commanders a chance to return to the NFC Championship, and possibly advance and win the Super Bowl.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• How Commanders trade for Deebo Samuel is tied to acquiring Marshon Lattimore
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels earns unique praise after rookie season
• 3 Offensive linemen moved further into Commanders target area at Scouting Combine
• Did Dan Quinn give a hint during NFL Combine week about Commanders trading for Deebo Samuel?