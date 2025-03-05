Commander Country

NFL Insider: Expect Commanders to bring back Zach Ertz

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz is a free agent, but signs point to him returning.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) looks on before the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) looks on before the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are looking to re-sign a bunch of their free agents with all the cap space that they have.

One free agent in particular that the team really wants to bring back is tight end Zach Ertz, whose desire to return is mutual.

NBC Sports insider Matthew Berry believes that the team will come to an agreement on a new deal with Ertz.

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) against the Arizona Cardinals
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ertz due for comeback

"Expect Washington to bring back Zach Ertz but likely let Dyami Brown walk if the price gets too high, which it likely will be," Berry writes.

Ertz, 34, caught 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Commanders, marking his best year in the NFL since he was with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles back in 2019.

Having Ertz back in the offense next to Terry McLaurin and new acquisition Deebo Samuel will give the Commanders a chance to return to the NFC Championship, and possibly advance and win the Super Bowl.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

