Former A's Closer Slams Owner's Letter to Oakland Fan Base: 'Be an Adult'
Former Oakland Athletics reliever Trevor May didn't hold back Monday after he read owner John Fisher's letter to the fan base ahead of the franchise's final series at the Oakland Coliseum.
In the letter sent via email Monday, he apologized to A's fans for moving the franchise out of Oakland and saying that the ownership "tried" to work something out in the East Bay. Starting next season, the A's will play their games at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento as a temporary home as the franchise aims to relocate to Las Vegas by 2028.
"With all due respect, which is more than you likely deserve, save it," May wrote on social media. "Be an adult. Get in front of a camera and say it with your chest. Releasing a letter, clearly written by someone else, and including a bunch of names you DEFINITELY do not know, is just disrespectful to those that love the team.
"'We tried.' lol. The fact that you STILL think that anyone cares about that at this point shows, once again, your lack of understanding of WHY people love the game. You love owning stuff, just not your actions. Either stand up with pride or keep hiding. Pick one, we're tired."
May signed a one-year contract with the A's ahead of the 2023 MLB season. In 49 games (46 2/3 innings) for Oakland, May registered a 3.28 ERA and a team-high 21 saves in 24 opportunities. He officially retired from baseball in October 2023, wrapping up a career that spanned 10 years with the Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, and A's.
Since his retirement, May has spoken out against Fisher attempting to relocate the A's.
“Sell the team, dude," May said of Fisher last October on a Twitch stream. "Sell it, man. Let someone who actually, like, takes pride in the things they own, own something. There’s actually people who give a s--- about the game. Let them do it. Take mommy and daddy’s money somewhere else, dork."
Fisher, 63, purchased the A's in 2005 along with minority partner Lewis Wolff. Last summer, Fisher secured $380 million in Nevada taxpayer money to build a $1.5 billion ballpark in Las Vegas he hopes will open in 2028, but construction still has yet to begin in Southern Nevada.