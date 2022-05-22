Skip to main content
Formula1
"Always Be Happy Behind the Wheel" - Words of Wisdom From Fernando Alonso
Mick Schumacher Goes From Practice Fire to First Career Q3 Appearance

Haas F1’s Mick Schumacher will be heading into this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix red hot in more ways than one

During Saturday’s final practice, the 23-year-old’s right-rear brakes caught on fire, causing him to not only miss a majority of the session but also throwing his qualifying availability in question. 

Schumacher had a promising start after finishing 11th in the Bahrain season opener. But then, disaster struck in Saudi Arabia. The German spun out in Turn 12, and as he collided with the wall, two of his wheels came flying off and extensive damage was done. An ambulance rushed to the scene as the 23-year-old remained in the cockpit.

He was later released from the hospital but did not compete that weekend.

Mick Schumacher wreck Saudi Arabian GP quali
He went on to finish 13th in Melbourne and a season-low 17th in Imola, Italy. Schumacher was close to scoring his first F1 points in Miami earlier this month until he collided with Sebastian Vettel. 

But, his luck may have turned around come Barcelona. Despite the fire, his team made the repairs necessary for qualifying, and for the first time in his Formula One career, Schumacher made it to the third stage of qualifying. 

The second-year driver will start Sunday in P10 while his teammate Kevin Magnussen is two spots higher in P8. This marks the first time since 2019 that Haas F1 will have both drivers starting in the top 10.  

“Starting P10 we are already in the points so it’s just a matter of staying in it, if not maybe gaining a few positions through the front,” Schumacher said to Formula1.com. His father, Michael, tallied six wins at this track in his storied career. “I’m sure Barcelona already in the past has always been quite eventful, and not… because of the chance of overtaking but actually because it’s so difficult to overtake, so people risk a lot. We will see what will happen tomorrow.”

