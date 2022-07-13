Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Formula1

Ferrari’s Binotto Says He Couldn’t Watch Final Laps of Austrian GP

Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix looked like it could have been a 1–2 finish for Ferrari, but disaster struck. 

After Carlos Sainz’s car caught on fire and Charles Leclerc reported throttle issues, team boss Mattia Binotto admitted he was “too nervous” to watch the final laps, which ended with Leclerc winning.  

“I have to admit I was very nervous,” Binotto said. “Disappointed as well because of what happened to Carlos, but I was so nervous that I stopped watching the race in the last three laps.”

The Spaniard started closing in on Max Verstappen to make a pass on lap 57, when smoke emerged from his car. Sainz pulled off into the run-off area at Turn 4, and all of a sudden his car went up in flames with him still in the vehicle.

“I saw in my mirrors that the car was catching [on] fire, but at the same time, I was pressing the brake,” Sainz said in the post-race press conference. “And as soon as I tried to jump out, I saw the car going backward, and I didn’t want to leave the car out of control rolling backwards while jumping out.

“I was calling the marshals to come and help me to put something on the tires to stop the car [from] rolling down, but I think the whole process was a bit slow. At some point, there was so much fire that I had to really get a move on and jump out.”

Then, Leclerc started reporting throttle problems as the accelerator became stuck open on corners. This wasn’t the first time reliability concerns threatened or ruined a race for Ferrari, particularly those with Leclerc in the lead. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Those final laps even stressed out the Monegasque. 

“Oh, not only a little bit stressful, very stressful,” Leclerc said Sunday. “The throttle was really inconsistent, and in the middle of the corner, it would get stuck to whatever percentage. 

“So, in Turn 3 it was very, very tricky because that’s where you don’t want any more speed in mid-corner, so yeah. It was quite tricky to manage not so much in the high speed but mostly in the slow speed but at the end we managed to get the car to the end, which is great.”

Binotto said after the race that “initial feedback is that it was more of a mechanical one” concerning Leclerc’s car, but they “need to confirm.” As far as Sainz’s engine, it could have been a repeat of what happened to Leclerc in Baku

“Is it the same we had already in Baku with Charles? Very likely,” Binotto said Sunday. “It's certainly a concern, but the people back at Maranello are working very hard try to fix things. Obviously, looking at what happened to Carlos, it has not been solved yet.

“But we have new elements and I know how strong they are working and how good they are. I can count on them that it will be addressed very soon, and hopefully as soon as possible.”

More Formula One Coverage: 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

deion sanders
College Football

Deion Sanders Teases New Commercial With Nick Saban: ’No Beef’

The Jackson State coach suggests there’s no animosity with his Alabama counterpart while promoting upcoming advertisement.

By Thomas Neumann5 minutes ago
Jabari Smith Jr. celebrates during Auburn game against Kentucky.
College Basketball

Jabari Smith Jr. Says Kentucky Showed Interest Too Late

The former Auburn star grew up wanting to play for the Wildcats.

By Dan Lyons15 minutes ago
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo (25) looks on from the dugout during a game against the Red Sox.
MLB

Blue Jays Fire Manager Charlie Montoyo Amid Slide

The decision to part ways comes after Toronto lost nine of its last 11 games heading into the All-Star break.

By Zach Koons30 minutes ago
Daniel Ricciardo ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.
Formula1

Daniel Ricciardo Confirms He Is ’Not Walking Away From’ F1

The Australian is under contract with McLaren until the end of the 2023 season.

By Madeline Coleman35 minutes ago
RJ Barrett
NBA

What’s the Deal With RJ Barrett and the Knicks?

New York has yet to agree to an extension with its talented forward. Here’s why it’s a fascinating situation to keep an eye on.

By Michael Pina37 minutes ago
Incoming Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark smiles during a news conference opening the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas.
College Football

Big 12’s Yormark Open to Letting Texas, Oklahoma Leave Early

He said he’s “not against” negotiations that would lead to both programs leaving before 2025.

By Joseph Salvador53 minutes ago
Adam Silver at the 2022 NBA Draft.
NBA

Adam Silver Hopes for NBA Draft Age Limit to Move Back to 18

The NBA moved its age limit to 19 in 2005.

By Dan Lyons58 minutes ago
Big 12 commissioner and former Barclays Center Chief Executive Officer Brett Yormark is shown during a press conference at Barclays Center.
College Football

Big 12 Commissioner Says Conference Is ‘Open for Business’

Brett Yormark said he plans to “leave no stone unturned” when it comes to growing the league.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago