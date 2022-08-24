Daniel Ricciardo Opens Up About His Future in F1 After McLaren Split News

Daniel Ricciardo ahead of the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix IMAGO / Eibner

Daniel Ricciardo is now a free agent for 2023 after he and McLaren “mutually agreed” it would be best for him to leave at the end of the season.

The Australian was open and honest in a social media video about the move, saying that “the team’s decided to make a change for next year.” Discussions ensued and Ricciardo added in the end, they “mutually agreed that it was the right thing” for both parties.

“I will continue to do the rest of this year, absolutely. And I’ll continue to give it my all.” Ricciardo said in the video posted Wednesday.

But just as many fans are wondering where the eight-time race winner will be come next year, F1’s Honey Badger said, “I think for the future, what lies ahead, I am not sure yet … I am not sure yet. But we’ll see.”

In what is “bittersweet” news, Ricciardo said, “I look back at this time with McLaren with a smile. I learnt a lot about myself and I think things that will help me for the next step in my career but also just in general, in life.”

He continued, adding that some weekends were “tough” given the results. He’s tallied 19 points this season thanks to four top 10 finishes (Australia, Azerbaijan, Austria and France). But, there have been positive moments during his brief time with McLaren, like Monza 2021.

Ricciardo is the only McLaren driver to win an F1 race since 2012.

At the end of the day, Ricciardo still loves the sport and “this hasn’t affected any of that. I still have that fire in me and that belief in my belly that I can do this at the highest level.”

It’s unknown where Ricciardo will end up, but he is confident that “this isn’t it for me.” There are still a few teams, like Alfa Romeo, Alpine, Haas and Williams, who have not finalized their driver lineup for 2023.

