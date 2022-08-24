The Formula One veteran ahead of the 2022 French Grand Prix. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Despite having another year on his contract, Daniel Ricciardo is closing his McLaren chapter.

The Woking-based team confirmed Wednesday that the Australian is leaving the team at the end of the 2022 campaign and his contract has been terminated early after both sides “mutually agreed” for him to depart.

“It’s been a privilege to be a part of the McLaren Racing family for the last two seasons but following several months of discussions with Zak & Andreas we have decided to terminate my contract with the team early and agree to mutually part ways at the end of this season,” Ricciardo said in the announcement. “I’ll be announcing my own future plans in due course but regardless of what this next chapter brings, I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work I gave McLaren, especially the win in Monza, last season. I’ve enjoyed working with everyone at McLaren both trackside and back in Woking and will be giving my all on and off track as we enjoy the remainder of the season together.

“I’ve never been more motivated to compete and be a part of a sport that I love so much and look forward to what comes next.”

According to reporter Chris Medland, McLaren paid the final year of Ricciardo’s contract, and there are “no clauses on where he can race.”

It’s the end of a tumultuous time with the Woking team where he faced extensive questions this season about his status at McLaren and his future in F1. Ahead of the French Grand Prix, he reaffirmed that he is “committed to McLaren until the end of next year and am not walking away from the sport.”

Ricciardo has struggled on the track, as well. He’s recorded 19 points this season thanks to four top 10 finishes. The 33-year-old showed flashes of his old form in Hungary, performing a double overtake on both Alpine drivers.

The eight-time race winner was one of the strongest drivers on the grid in 2020, a season affected by COVID-19. With Renault that campaign, Ricciardo finished in the top 10 in 14 of the 17 races, closing out the season with 11 consecutive point finishes.

Speculation about the future of Ricciardo at McLaren hit a new high after the Hungarian Grand Prix as Formula One headed into summer break. That Sunday night, team principal Andreas Seidl told the 33-year-old about McLaren’s intention to replace him, according to ESPN.

The next day, Aston Martin confirmed Fernando Alonso would race for them in 2023, filling the vacancy left by Sebastian Vettel. The four-time world champion announced he will retire from F1 at the end of the season.

Alonso’s stunning move left an open seat at Alpine, and a day later, the team said reserve driver Oscar Piastri would be a part of the 2023 F1 driver lineup alongside Esteban Ocon. However, the 21-year-old said on Twitter hours later, “I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year.”

It was reported that Piastri had signed a pre-contract deal with McLaren, and according to Autosport, the 21-year-old is initially on a reserve deal.

