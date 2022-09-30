Pierre Gasly Reveals Timeline for Clarity on His F1 Future

Silly season continues within Formula One with three seats still open, one each at Alpine, Haas and Williams. And as the rumor mill continues to turn, one surprising name came to the forefront in recent weeks—Pierre Gasly.

The Frenchman is under contract with AlphaTauri next season, but Alpine reportedly has shown interest in the Frenchman.

Gasly said ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend that he expects to have a “clear answer” about his future in the next “two, three weeks.” But for now, nothing has changed.

The Frenchman has been within the Red Bull pipeline, both with the team and sister program AlphaTauri, since joining Formula One in 2017. He briefly competed for the senior team during the ’19 campaign.

Red Bull is reportedly open to the idea of Gasly leaving if there’s a suitable driver to replace him, and for a period of time, it had its eyes on IndyCar’s Colton Herta. However, he did not have enough points for a super license, and the FIA decided not to make an exception for him.

Meanwhile, Williams’s Nyck de Vries recently confirmed on the Dutch TV show Humberto op Zaterdag that he has spoken with Alpine and Williams as well as Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko. He made his F1 race debut at the Italian Grand Prix after Alex Albon was diagnosed with appendicitis, and the Dutchman brought home two points with a ninth place finish.

Formula One returns to Singapore for the first time since 2019, and it has been a rocky start after Gasly’s vehicle had a small fire during second practice that “just burnt some paint,” he said in the team recap.

The Singapore Grand Prix is slated for 8 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 2, and then F1 will head to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, Oct. 9.

