Alex Albon Preparing for F1 Singapore GP After Respiratory Failure

Williams Racing F1 driver Alex Albon tweeted he is “doing everything possible to get ready for Singapore” after landing in intensive care following his appendectomy.

Albon missed the Italian Grand Prix due to his diagnosis, and after his surgery on Saturday, Sept. 10, he suffered “post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure.” Albon was re-intubated and transferred to intensive care. By the morning of Sunday, Sept. 11, he was off the ventilator, and Albon was discharged a few days later.

He previously shared on social media that “the goal is to be ready by Singapore,” and now, more than two weeks since he left the hospital, Albon said he’s “looking forward to hitting the track on Friday and getting back driving.”

“My preparation for Singapore has been a little different than normal but I’m feeling good and I’ve done everything possible to get ready for one of the most physical races on the calendar,” the 26-year-old said in the team’s Singapore Grand Prix preview. “I am not underestimating how big of a challenge this is going to be. ... It’s a great street circuit and the closest race to home for me in Thailand, so I’m really excited to be here and to see the fans that have turned out.”

Albon shared a video of his week of training and preparation. He has only competed once at Singapore before, back in 2019 with Red Bull.

According to motorsport.com, Nyck de Vries will “be on hand” as a reserve driver again, if needed.

