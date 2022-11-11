Daniel Ricciardo knows there’s the possibility that these two final Formula One races on the 2022 calendar could be his final ones of his career if his gamble of waiting for a ‘24 seat doesn’t pan out.

The Australian driver’s McLaren contract ended a year early after the Woking-based team brought on Oscar Piastri as his replacement. And although the 2023 grid has not been completely confirmed with Haas having one seat open, Ricciardo is interested in a reserve driver role for next season. He has not signed a deal yet, but both Mercedes and Red Bull are rumored to be options.

“I think Daniel is speaking to a few teams about a potential role, also Red Bull,” Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff told Sky Sports during the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend. “For us, we very much like him, he’s a great character but we are not in a position yet who is going to be our third driver.”

Ricciardo acknowledged there is “a bit of risk” on if he stayed on the grid next season or not.

“But if I was to be back on the grid in 2024, this has the biggest upside in terms of I know I’ll be a better version of myself,” Ricciardo said Thursday, per Racer. “I think the risk is jumping into a seat next year and it’s shown here in my time at McLaren that nothing’s guaranteed in terms of performance. So if it was, for whatever reason, to be a relatively unsuccessful campaign, I think personally I would probably be done with the sport. So that risk seems way bigger than the risk of sitting out a year.”

He continued, saying he is “at peace” if a 2024 offer does not pan out.

“Let’s say because I’m at peace with that, I’m then betting on myself that doing what I’m doing will prepare me for the best version of myself if I do get the opportunity. I think it’s one where if I get the opportunity I don’t want to be Daniel operating at 95%, I want to be fully charged.”

When looking at his next chapter, Ricciardo said he’s wanting a balance. Next year’s calendar currently has a 24-race slate, starting with Bahrain on March 5 and ending Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, and the Australian pointed out how the grid does not get much time during the chaos of the season “to train on a physical side.”

“If I’ve got more time to myself, I’m sure I can get into better shape. Not that it’s something that’s held me back but just in terms of perfecting some things, it’s even having time off to work on myself,” Ricciardo said, per The Race. “It’s not just to go and have a holiday or something.”

He did later add that “there is nothing like car fitness at this level” because “the forces you go through in an F1 car, you can’t simulate it.” Ricciardo is an eight-time grand prix winner and the only McLaren driver to win an F1 race in the last decade.

More Formula One Coverage: