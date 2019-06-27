New Jersey Sports Betting Passes Nevada for the First Time

Photo credit should read DOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty Images

More money was bet at New Jersey sportsbooks than at Nevada books in a month.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 27, 2019

For the first time in American sports-betting history, New Jersey has passed Nevada in sports betting in a single month.

Throughout the month of May, New Jersey sportsbooks took $318.9 million in bets, topping Nevada books, which accepted $317.4 million in wagers, according to the state gaming control.

The news comes just one year after the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992, which had restricted state-sponsored sports betting to primarily Nevada.

"I'm not surprised at all," retired state senator Raymond Lesniak told ESPN. "I've been saying all along that the Northeast and New Jersey is a hotbed of sports activity. We love our sports. We are well on our way, in overall gaming, to becoming the Las Vegas of the East Coast."

New Jersey has taken more than $3 billion in wagers in its first full year of operations.

You May Like

More Gambling

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message