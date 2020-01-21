Since it was determined that the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers would meet in Super Bowl LIV, the action has been focused in one direction in Vegas. The game will feature a Chiefs team led by Patrick Mahomes and a high-powered offensive passing attack that has averaged 28.2 points per game and a 49ers club, that features a dominant running attack led Raheem Mostert, that is putting up 29.9 points per game.

So far the biggest action has involved the total on the game. Many books opened the total at 52 and were hit immediately with significant wagers backing the over. As we all know, sports betting involving the public involves optics, and after seeing both the Chiefs and 49ers put up 35-plus points in their respective Conference Championship games, bettors are unwilling to place their hard-earned money on the under. According to Jeff Sherman, VP of Risk Management at the Westgate SuperBook, they were hit with a $110,000 wager on the over at 52.5 not long after the line was posted and have since moved the total to 54.

The action is very similar over at CG Technology, who operates seven sportsbooks in Las Vegas with the Venetian, Palazzo, Cosmopolitan and Palms being among their biggest. According to Dave Sharapan, Risk Analyst and Oddsmaker at CG, “92% of early wagers are on the over”. Their biggest wager so far was a five-figure bet on Kansas City -1, however “90% of money line wagers to come in so far have been backing San Francisco at small plus-odds."

The total has hit as high as 54.5 around some shops in Vegas, so if you're looking to play the over featuring two very capable offensive attacks, you may want to jump in soon as the total is only expected to rise by kickoff on Feb. 2nd.

