There are lots of different prop bets involving Super Bowl LVI. There are of course odds about what color Gatorade will be dumped on the winning coach, how long the national anthem will take and if the game will feature a safety. But special to this year's Super Bowl, PointBets sportsbook is offering a particular prop bet that trolls 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

San Francisco's coach is 100-1 to blow another 28-3 lead in his team's Super Bowl matchup against the Chiefs. Shanahan was the Falcons' offensive coordinator just three seasons ago when Atlanta blew their more than three touchdown lead over the Patriots in the second half of Super Bowl LI.

Shanahan is coaching in his first postseason since falling to New England in historic fashion. But his team cruised by the Vikings during divisional weekend before thrashing the Packers in the NFC Conference Championship.

While the odds are slim that Shanahan's team will blow another lead of historic proportions, the odds are much better for bets related to Jimmy Garoppolo's passing yard totals or Raheem Mostert's touchdown totals.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVI is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 2 in Miami.