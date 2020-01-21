How do the 49ers and Chiefs stack up against each other?

The 49ers and Chiefs have played each other 13 times in NFL history dating back to 1971. San Francisco leads the all-time head-to-head series 7–6.

Their first matchup was played at Candlestick Park on Dec. 6, 1971, with the Chiefs winning 26–17. The Niners and Chiefs last played each other on Sept. 23, 2018, when Kansas City won 38–27 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The teams will meet again in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Miami. San Francisco has won five championships in franchise history, while Kansas City has only captured one.

Below is a rundown of all the 49ers vs. Chiefs results, according to Pro Football Reference.

Dec. 6, 1971 – Chiefs 26, 49ers 17 at Candlestick Park (San Francisco)

Oct. 5, 1975 – 49ers 20, Chiefs 3 at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

Dec. 26, 1982 – 49ers 26, Chiefs 13 at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

Nov. 17, 1985 – 49ers 31, Chiefs 3 at Candlestick Park (San Francisco)

Dec. 14, 1991 – 49ers 28, Chiefs 14 at Candlestick Park (San Francisco)

Sept. 11, 1994 – Chiefs 24, 49ers 17 at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

Nov. 30, 1997 – Chiefs 44, 49ers 9 at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

Nov. 12, 2000 – 49ers 21, Chiefs 7 at 3Com Park (San Francisco)

Nov. 10, 2002 – 49ers 17, Chiefs 13 at 3Com Park (San Francisco)

Oct. 1, 2006 – Chiefs 41, 49ers 0 at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

Sept. 26, 2010 – Chiefs 31, 49ers 10 at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

Oct. 5, 2014 – 49ers 22, Chiefs 17 at Levi's Stadium (San Francisco)

Sept. 23, 2018 – Chiefs 38, 49ers 27 at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)