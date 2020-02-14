NBA All-Star Skills Challenge and 3-Point Betting Preview and Expert Pick
For NBA bettors looking for some action during All-Star Weekend, there are two exciting options to choose from: the Skills Challenge and Three-Point Competition.
2020 ALL-STAR WEEKEND- SKILLS CHALLENGE
(Odds courtesy of WILLIAM HILL US)
SPENCER DINWIDDIE +400
SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER +450
PASCAL SIAKAM +500
PATRICK BEVERLEY +600
KHRIS MIDDLETON +600
JAYSON TATUM +600
DOMANTAS SABONIS +900
BAM ADEBAYO +1000
The Skills Challenge is a timed competition that tests each player’s ability to dribble, pass and shoot. Celtics star Jayson Tatum (6-1) is the reigning champion of the event, but the favorite according to the oddsmakers is the Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (4-1).
This move by the sportsbooks smells fishy. I am going to take the cheese here and back both Dinwiddie (even though I hate playing chalk) as well as Tatum, because this event is a head-to-head format and Dinwiddie, like Tatum, has won the event previously.
2020 ALL-STAR WEEKEND- THREE-POINT COMPETITION
(Odds courtesy of WILLIAM HILL US)
TRAE YOUNG +300
JOE HARRIS +400
DEVIN BOOKER +400
BUDDY HIELD +600
DUNCAN ROBINSON +700
DAVIS BERTANS +800
DEVONTE GRAHAM +1200
ZACH LAVINE +1200
The new rule twist this year is the addition of two extra green balls set six feet behind the 3-point line. This now enables a maximum potential score of 40 points per round. Contestants will also now receive an additional 10 seconds on the shot clock, affording a potential allotted time of 70 seconds.
Joe Harris (+400) is looking to be the first repeat champion since Jason Kapono back in 2007-2008. Trae Young (+300) is way too inconsistent for me at such short odds. There has been sharp action on both the Heat's Duncan Robinson (+700) and the Wizards' Davis Bertans (+800). At juicy odds, I will be playing both and hoping for a nice longshot Saturday night. In addition, let's throw some beer money on the Hornets' Devonte Graham at 12-1.
MORE FROM SI:
West Virginia vs Baylor: Betting Line, Preview and Best Bets
Giannis, Luka or Zion: Which Player Would You Pick to Build a Franchise Around?
2020 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Anthony Edwards Stays At Top Post-Trade Deadline
NBA Power Rankings: Assessing the League After a Wild Trade Deadline
Betting on Daytona: Daytona Race Preview with Daytona Best Bets
Early 2020 Heisman Odds: Fields, Lawrence Lead the Way