For NBA bettors looking for some action during All-Star Weekend, there are two exciting options to choose from: the Skills Challenge and Three-Point Competition.

2020 ALL-STAR WEEKEND- SKILLS CHALLENGE

(Odds courtesy of WILLIAM HILL US)

SPENCER DINWIDDIE +400

SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER +450

PASCAL SIAKAM +500

PATRICK BEVERLEY +600

KHRIS MIDDLETON +600

JAYSON TATUM +600

DOMANTAS SABONIS +900

BAM ADEBAYO +1000

The Skills Challenge is a timed competition that tests each player’s ability to dribble, pass and shoot. Celtics star Jayson Tatum (6-1) is the reigning champion of the event, but the favorite according to the oddsmakers is the Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (4-1).

This move by the sportsbooks smells fishy. I am going to take the cheese here and back both Dinwiddie (even though I hate playing chalk) as well as Tatum, because this event is a head-to-head format and Dinwiddie, like Tatum, has won the event previously.

2020 ALL-STAR WEEKEND- THREE-POINT COMPETITION

(Odds courtesy of WILLIAM HILL US)

TRAE YOUNG +300

JOE HARRIS +400

DEVIN BOOKER +400

BUDDY HIELD +600

DUNCAN ROBINSON +700

DAVIS BERTANS +800

DEVONTE GRAHAM +1200

ZACH LAVINE +1200

The new rule twist this year is the addition of two extra green balls set six feet behind the 3-point line. This now enables a maximum potential score of 40 points per round. Contestants will also now receive an additional 10 seconds on the shot clock, affording a potential allotted time of 70 seconds.

Joe Harris (+400) is looking to be the first repeat champion since Jason Kapono back in 2007-2008. Trae Young (+300) is way too inconsistent for me at such short odds. There has been sharp action on both the Heat's Duncan Robinson (+700) and the Wizards' Davis Bertans (+800). At juicy odds, I will be playing both and hoping for a nice longshot Saturday night. In addition, let's throw some beer money on the Hornets' Devonte Graham at 12-1.

