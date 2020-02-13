Date/TV Info: Sunday February 16 at 12:40 p.m. ET | FOX

When wagering on the Daytona 500, bettors are hoping for a crash-free race. The Daytona 500 marks the first major race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup season, and it takes place this Sunday at the Daytona International Speedway.

Among the favorites are Joey Logano (10-1), winner of the 2015 Daytona 500, and Denny Hamlin (10-1) who won last year's Daytona 500. Across 28 career races at Daytona International Speedway, Hamlin has racked up nine Top-10 finishes, eight Top-5 finishes and two wins (2016, 2019).

Although Ricky Stenhouse Jr (30-1) won the pole, he is not listed among the top betting choices. The oddsmakers astutely realize that there hasn't been a winner who started on the pole since Dale Jarrett back in 2000.

The 2020 Daytona 500 is loaded with intrigue and tremendous betting opportunities. The sharps out in Vegas have found value and have backed several drivers for the 62nd running of the Great American Race: Martin Truex Jr. (14-1), William Byron (25-1) and Erik Jones (30-1). I will be looking to cover these wagers by betting the ‘under’ in each of these drivers' proposition markets for overall finish: Truex Jr. under (12.5), Byron and Jones both under (16.5).

If you are looking for a longshot play, take a look at Chris Buescher (60-1). Buescher is a solid driver with upside who, following the move over to Roush-Fenway Racing, now upgrades to a superior Ford engine.

Full odds from the Westgate SuperBook to win the 2020 Daytona 500:

Joey LOGANO 10/1

Brad KESELOWSKI 10/1

Denny HAMLIN 10/1

Kyle BUSCH 10/1

Chase ELLIOTT 12/1

Kevin HARVICK 12/1

Ryan BLANEY 14/1

Martin TRUEX JR 14/1

Kurt BUSCH 20/1

Alex BOWMAN 25/1

William BYRON 25/1

Clint BOWYER 25/1

Aric ALMIROLA 25/1

Matt DIBENEDETTO 25/1

Jimmie JOHNSON 25/1

Ricky STENHOUSE JR 30/1

Erik JONES 30/1

Austin DILLON 30/1

Ryan NEWMAN 30/1

Kyle LARSON 30/1

Cole CUSTER 60/1

Christopher BELL 60/1

Chris BUESCHER 60/1

Tyler REDDICK 60/1

Ty DILLON 60/1

Darrell WALLACE JR 60/1

Ross CHASTAIN 60/1

Ryan PREECE 80/1

Michael McDOWELL 80/1

John Hunter NEMECHEK 100/1

FIELD 40/1

