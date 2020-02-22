The big rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is finally here. Here's what you need to know before betting on the big fight.

We are just hours away from the much-anticipated rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury! Now that the two heavyweights have made it through fight week, with workouts, weigh ins, and media obligations, let’s see what has transpired:

THE WEIGH-INS:

Deontay Wilder: 231lbs

Tyson Fury: 273lbs

Fury stated he was coming in heavier than the first fight, and he did. Fury hit the scales at 273 pounds, almost 17 pounds up from their first matchup. Wilder came in heavier as well, hitting 231 pounds in comparison to 212.5 last go.

THE ODDS:

Deontay Wilder: -105

Tyson Fury: +105

Over 10.5 rounds: -110

Under 10.5 rounds: -125

Wilder opened as a slight underdog at +120, and all week the public has been firing away. He's now the favorite with odds ranging from -105 to -140 across the board. Just the opposite for Fury, who opened just under -150 and now sits to close to even money and up to +118 offshore.

Favorite props for both guys continue to be:

Wilder wins by TKO/KO or DQ +125

Fury wins by DECISION +188

Some exotic prop wagers out there include:

Wilder to wear facial mask during walkout:

YES -1500

NO +800

Donald Trump to congratulate winner on Twitter:

YES +500

NO -800

Either fighter to lose mouthpiece during fight:

YES +350

NO -500

Who will bleed first:

FURY -400

WILDER +300

MONEY COMING IN:

A handful of five-figure wagers have come in on Wilder, including a $52,000 wager on Wilder at -130. MGM also took a $40,000 wager on Fury earlier this week, and I’ve also heard of one bet for $100,000 on the UNDER 11.5 rounds.

FIGHTER PREDICTIONS:

So who’s siding with who on Saturday night? When fellow fighters were asked for their predictions on the fight, here's what they said:

Larry Holmes: WILDER

Sugar Ray Leonard: WILDER

Thomas Hearns: WILDER

Mike Tyson: FURY

Evander Holyfield: WILDER

David Haye: WILDER

Paulie Malignaggi: FURY

Manny Pacquiao: WILDER

Anthony Joshua: FURY

Conor McGregor: FURY

SO WHO ARE YOU TAKING?

In their first matchup, I placed a position on Fury, but wasn’t surprised when I heard that split draw read from the cards. Boxing has always had some shady judging tied to it, unfortunately. It’s always something to consider when you do your capping. I still believe to this day that Fury won that fight, and I’d make the same wager all over again.

When we look at that first match, Fury out-struck Wilder in nine of the 12 rounds, and he should have easily taken 7 or 8 on the cards. In both knockdowns, let's be real, he wasn’t hurt. He wasn’t the Undertaker rising from the dead in 12, and he proved just that as he jumped right up, ran around, and even brought some heat as the fight came to a close. He is the better boxer in there, both coming forward and on the defense.

Fury’s made some changes this go, now training with SugarHill Steward, and also packed on some pounds, suggesting he is going for the early knockout. It’s important to note as well, SugarHill came out and admitted that Fury is not 100% going into this match, yet it shouldn’t be an issue. Word is Fury had hurt both his ankles early on in camp, but its being heavily downplayed and shouldn’t play a part Saturday night. If it does though, this could cause some slower movement when avoiding the big shots from Wilder, and the extra pounds won’t help either.

That matrix stuff we’ve seen from Fury in fight’s past won’t make him as elusive against Wilder and his one-shot punches, and those one shot punches are as good as it gets in the sport. Wilder has a 98% knockout rate, and in his two previous rematches (Louis Ortiz, Bermane Stiverne), Wilder went on to destroy both in much less time. Fury will be the third rematch in his career and its time to see if the trend continues.

So here we are, time to pick up where we left off with round 13 for the two best heavyweights in the sport. Wilder has proven he just needs one shot, one split second, to get things done like he has 42 times in the past. The “script” suggests this is what we will see, yet the fan in me wants to see this incredible Tyson Fury story, and his climb back to the top come to fruition.

Enjoy the fights!

MORE FROM SI:

Deontay Wilder Has the Money, Power, Now He Wants Your Respect

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder Had a Hilariously Fake Weigh-In Faceoff

Early 2020 Heisman Odds: Fields, Lawrence Lead the Way

NFL 2020 MVP Odds: Any Long Shots Worth a Bet?