AL and NL MVP Favorites and Longshot Plays

Who are the favorites to win the AL and NL MVP awards in 2020? There are a few longshots the sharps believe are worth betting on.

With the start of the Major League Baseball regular season just about a month away, the oddsmakers over at Westgate SuperBook Las Vegas have released the earliest odds in Vegas to win both the National and American League Most Valuable Player awards.

Thanks to the massive trade of star outfielder Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers, there was a massive swing in both betting futures prop markets. Betts' odds were sliced in half from odds of 10-1 down to 5-1 following the trade that involved switching leagues. For those bettors looking to back the sensational outfielder, they will be looking for something to happen that hasn’t taken place in 54 years. The last time a player won an MVP in both leagues was Frank Robinson back in 1966.

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. is the preseason favorite for NL MVP at 4-1 odds. However, as we approach the season it is expected that his odds should rise as bettors support both Betts and Brewers star outfielder Christian Yelich (8-1) at the counters. The sweet-swinging Yelich would almost assuredly have been the favorite by oddsmakers if he hadn’t suffered a broken kneecap late last season.

Last year, Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger took home the award at odds of 28-1, making him the 10th consecutive first-time MVP winner in the National League. The top three betting choices are all worthy of consideration.

If you’re looking for two longshots, the sharps have made two early plays. They have backed last season’s MLB home run leader Peter Alonso of the New York Mets at odds of 40-1 and Arizona’s Ketel Marte at odds of 60-1.

2020 NL MVP Winner

Ronald ACUÑA Jr. (BRAVES) 4/1

Mookie BETTS (DODGERS) 5/1

Christian YELICH (BREWERS) 8/1

Fernando TATIS JR (PADRES) 8/1

Juan SOTO (NATIONALS) 8/1

Cody BELLINGER (DODGERS) 12/1

Nolan ARENADO (ROCKIES) 16/1

Bryce HARPER (PHILLIES) 18/1

Kris BRYANT (CUBS) 20/1

Paul GOLDSCHMIDT (CARDINALS) 25/1

Freddie FREEMAN (BRAVES) 25/1

Manny MACHADO (PADRES) 25/1

Javier BAEZ (CUBS) 20/1

Eugenio SUAREZ (REDS) 30/1

Rhys HOSKINS (PHILLIES) 30/1

Trevor STORY (ROCKIES) 30/1

Jacob deGROM (METS) 30/1

Max SCHERZER (NATIONALS) 30/1

Peter ALONSO (METS) 40/1

Anthony RIZZO (CUBS) 50/1

Charlie BLACKMON (ROCKIES) 60/1

Josh BELL (PIRATES) 60/1

Ketel MARTE (DIAMONDBACKS) 60/1

Corey SEAGER (DODGERS) 60/1

Trea TURNER (NATIONALS) 60/1

Michael CONFORTO (METS) 80/1

Justin TURNER (DODGERS) 100/1

Paul DeJONG (CARDINALS) 100/1

Joey VOTTO (REDS) 100/1

Things are much more tilted in regards to the American League MVP, as Angels star outfielder Mike Trout is the odds-on favorite at -125 to garner the honors for the fourth time in his career. The oddsmakers have this one priced appropriately as the award is Trout’s to lose.

The sharps have found value in several longshots: Gerrit Cole (30-1), Giancarlo Stanton (30-1) and Josh Donaldson (60-1). Cole, who was the biggest off-season acquisition, could garner a serious consideration if he is able to perform for the Yankees at the level he did for Houston last season. Stanton is a huge wild card should he be able to find a way to stay healthy. After the sharp action, the Westgate lowered his opening odds in half from his opening odds of 60-1. Finally, the wiseguys see longshot value in power hitting third baseman Josh Donaldson after his move to Minnesota.

Given the immense distractions of the cheating scandal, I will dismiss all Houston players from even one second of betting consideration.

2020 AL MVP Winner

Mike TROUT (ANGELS) -125

Aaron JUDGE (YANKEES) 10/1

Gleyber TORRES (YANKEES) 10/1

Shohei OHTANI (ANGELS) 14/1

Francisco LINDOR (INDIANS) 16/1

Alex BREGMAN (ASTROS) 16/1

Anthony RENDON (ANGELS) 25/1

Matt CHAPMAN (ATHLETICS) 25/1

Rafael DEVERS (RED SOX) 25/1

Gerrit COLE (YANKEES) 30/1

Marcus SEMIEN (ATHLETICS) 30/1

Giancarlo STANTON (YANKEES) 30/1

Jose ALTUVE (ASTROS) 40/1

Matt OLSON (ATHLETICS) 40/1

Jose RAMIREZ (INDIANS) 50/1

Yoan MONCADA (WHITE SOX) 50/1

Gary SANCHEZ (YANKEES) 50/1

Xander BOGAERTS (RED SOX) 50/1

Austin MEADOWS (RAYS) 50/1

Eloy JIMENEZ (WHITE SOX) 50/1

Vladimir GUERROR V (BLUE JAYS) 50/1

Josh DONALDSON (TWINS) 60/1

Justin VERLANDER (ASTROS) 60/1

George SPRINGER (ASTROS) 60/1

DJ LeMAHIEU (YANKEES) 60/1

Joey GALLO (RANGERS) 60/1

Andrew BENINTENDI (RED SOX) 100/1

J.D. MARTINEZ (RED SOX) 100/1

Jose ABREU (WHITE SOX) 100/1

MORE FROM SI GAMBLING:

MLB World Series 2020 Favorites and Underdog Plays

MLB 2020 Division Winners: Favorites and Best Bets

Astros Cheating Scandal Has Led to Interesting Prop Bet

Early 2020 Heisman Odds: Fields, Lawrence Lead the Way

NFL 2020 MVP Odds: Any Long Shots Worth a Bet?