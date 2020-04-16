When will Georgia OT Andrew Thomas be selected during the 2020 NFL Draft? Let's explore the possibilities and break down the over/under.

We are now exactly one week away from the 2020 NFL Draft and as we approach the closest thing sports fans have to a live sporting event during this COVID-19 pandemic, sportsbooks continue to give bettors ample opportunity for action.

Andrew Thomas could have the best resume among the top offensive tackles, having started all 41 games of his Georgia career playing against elite SEC competition. Many believe the challenge of playing in the SEC will lead to a smooth transition to the NFL. The powerful, athletic left tackle was equally dominant in the run game and pass protection as a three-year starter for one of the nation’s best offensive lines.

William Hill Sportsbook has set the over/under on the overall draft position for star offensive tackle Andrew Thomas at 11.5. The oddsmakers are demanding moderate juice (-140) shaded to the under.

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Thomas (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) is one of a handful of elite offensive line prospects in this year’s draft who can step in and immediately upgrade up any team’s guard or tackle position. He’s a dominant run blocker and possesses all the tools to develop into a premier pass blocker at the NFL level.

Thomas enters the NFL with the pedigree of playing in a pro scheme playing at both tackle spots at the collegiate level. In 2019, he earned first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team all-conference honors after starting 13 games at left tackle.

Awarded the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy (Georgia’s first recipient of the award in 21 years) this past season. Thomas was a vital player on Georgia teams that won 11 or more games three consecutive seasons, won three consecutive SEC Eastern Division titles, and played in three consecutive New Year’s Six bowl games (2018 Rose, 2019 Sugar, 2020 Sugar).

Betting Outlook

Thomas is rumored to have interest from the Cardinals at No. 8, the Browns at No. 10, the Jets at No. 11 and the Buccaneers at No. 14. With four offensive tackles projected to come off the board in the first 15 selections, it is unlikely that Thomas does not hear his name called in the opening round.

In my latest Mock Draft I have Thomas coming off the board at No. 15 to the Denver Broncos. Since I could also see Thomas coming off the board at No. 14 to Tampa Bay, that also falls after the oddsmakers’ projections. For me, the play is on the over 11.5 at plus-odds (+110) on the talented tackle being the fourth offensive tackle to come off the board in the first round.

The Play: OVER 11.5 (+110)

