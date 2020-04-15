When will TCU CB Jeff Gladney be selected during the 2020 NFL Draft? Let's explore the possibilities and break down the over/under.

Competitive. Ball-hawk. Irritant. Aggressive. Versatile. Those are just a handful of adjectives scouts and talent evaluators have used to describe TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. The question bettors must ponder is if one more will be added to the list by the end of the night on April 23: "First-rounder."

The current over/under for Gladney's draft position is right on the line between Rounds 1 and 2 at 32.5. Betting on the TCU CB to go in the first round yields underdog odds of +145, while wagering on him to go in Round 2 or later is a notable -190 favorite.

Odds courtesy of Bovada

Gladney is a fascinating prospect because it seems like his ranking on teams' draft boards could vary wildly, maybe even a half-round. Some question if he has the size (5-foot-10, 191 pounds) to play outside, especially against big-bodied wide receivers. However, he makes up for any length limitations with his high football IQ and anticipation.

Gladney can hold his own in man and zone schemes, but the best fit for his skill set is in man coverage attacking the ball. A three-year starter in college, Gladney could step into a significant role right away and make splash plays.

Which teams could be interested?

Let's take a look at a handful of teams that need to add a corner and have a decent chance of taking one in the first round.

Dallas Cowboys (No. 17 overall)

The Cowboys have some holes to fill in their secondary following the departure of Byron Jones. The biggest questions Dallas has to wait to get an answer to is: Does a CB run start early and what do the Falcons do directly in front of them? Dallas might be zeroing in on a different CB already, but if Florida's C.J. Henderson is already off the board, they can turn to Gladney. They could panic if the Falcons take the third corner of the draft right in front of them.

Las Vegas Raiders (No. 19 overall)

Las Vegas needs a corner, and they should address the position with the second of their two first-round picks after taking one of the top wide receivers at No. 12 overall. This is where I had Gladney landing in my latest mock draft. As I said there, he's physical, scrappy, and talented. That's precisely what Jon Gruden wants his Raiders team to exemplify. Las Vegas can build around Gladney for years to come while filling an immediate need.

Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 20 overall)

Jacksonville needs to replace the departed Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye and need to do so in Round 1. It's possible Jacksonville trades back, but assuming they don't take a CB at No. 9, they'll be very compelled to attack the position here. Henderson would be the best fit, but, like Dallas, Gladney is an excellent fallback option.

Minnesota Vikings (No. 22 or 25 overall)

Speaking of secondary departures, the Vikings were hit hard in terms of quantity of players leaving. Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes, and Mackensie Alexander are all gone and haven't been replaced. With two picks in the first round following the Stefon Diggs trade to Buffalo, Minnesota must address at least one defensive need. There will be a major run on corners before they pick again near the end of the second round. If they don't want to trade up early on Day 2, they have to address the position here.

End of Round 1

The Tennessee Titans (29), San Francisco 49ers (31) and Kansas City Chiefs (32) could all draft a corner. Kevin Hanson's latest mock has the Titans taking Gladney. However, his mock has no trades, and Tennessee is a prime candidate to move out of the first round. I don't see Gladney as a fit for San Francisco. The Chiefs could use a corner, but they may prefer Trevon Diggs or taking the first running back (D'Andre Swift) or first center (Cesar Ruiz) off the board.

Against The Odds

There are plenty of corner-needy teams in the first round (some with multiple picks), and Gladney is considered by most to be a Top 5 CB in this class, if not Top 3. Given the plus-odds on the under, I'm compelled to wager on a team like Las Vegas falling in love with Gladney's competitiveness and cover ability.

The Play: UNDER pick 32.5 (+145)

MORE FROM SI GAMBLING:

When Will Patrick Queen Be Selected in the NFL Draft?

When Will Justin Jefferson Be Selected in the NFL Draft?

When Will Kristian Fulton Be Selected in the NFL Draft?

When Will Mekhi Becton Be Selected in the NFL Draft?

When Will Javon Kinlaw Be Selected in the NFL Draft?

2020 NFL Draft Betting: Which Kicker Gets Drafted First?