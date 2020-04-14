When will LSU LB Patrick Queen be selected during the 2020 NFL Draft? Let's explore the possibilities and break down the over/under.

In this NFL draft prop breakdown, we'll be looking at the draft slot odds for LSU Linebacker Patrick Queen. The 20-year-old former LSU Tiger is the 18th-ranked prospect in this year's draft class by Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson.

Queen is 6-foot-1, 227-pound sideline-to-sideline linebacker who has excellent speed and quickness. Queen finished 2019 with 131 tackles, 17.5 tackles for losses and four sacks. He is very good on the blitz and he can cover running backs and tight ends. Queen projects to be a starting outside linebacker at the next level.

William Hill Sportsbook, and just about all the others, has Queen's prop number set at 23.5. In Jenny Vrentas lastest mock draft, she has Queen going to the Baltimore Ravens with the 28th pick of the draft. I echoed those same sentiments in my latest mock draft. There are plenty of other analysts that think Queen can climb up the draft board to the high teens or low 20s.

Clemson's Isaiah Simmons is clearly the best linebacker in this draft class. Simmons will likely go off the board with one of the first seven picks on draft night, so teams that truly need linebacker help may make a move to select Queen in the 17-21 range. The problem is, there are so many better defensive players in that range like Trevon Diggs, the corner from Alabama, K'Lavon Chaisson, Queen's teammate from LSU, and Xavier McKinney, the safety from Alabama. That's not to say Queen isn't talented, but there are just better, more polished prospects ahead of him.

On that note, my colleague Frankie Taddeo thinks that Queen will go to the Las Vegas Raiders at pick 19. He has Queen being selected ahead of Iowa edge rusher A.J. Epenesa and LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson. I may disagree with Frankie on that, but he is connected on the Vegas scene so maybe he is hearing information that has yet to work its way east.

Queen is a Louisiana native, he played his high school football at Livonia High School in Louisiana and he won a National Championship with the LSU Tigers this past season. I could see Queen staying put in his home state as a member of the New Orleans Saints, who have the 24th pick in the draft. SI Saints Maven Kyle T. Mosley writes that:

"Either Queen or Murray will be a great addition to complement Demario Davis in the Saints linebacker corps. My theory is that if any of the two players are still on the board at #24, New Orleans will be selecting a playmaking linebacker that will develop into an NFL star."

I think Kenneth Murray from Oklahoma is a good player, but I see the Saints taking the hometown guy with 24th pick of the draft. So I lean toward the over on this prop bet.

The Play: OVER pick 23.5 (-110)

