When will LSU Tigers WR Justin Jefferson be selected during the 2020 NFL Draft? Let's explore the possibilities and break down the over/under.

In our latest 2020 NFL Draft player prop over/under article we examine former LSU stud wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Jefferson was dominating for the Tigers last season, catching 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns. In most draft classes Jefferson would be the top wide recover off the board, but in this year's deep wide receiver class the former Tiger will be either the third or fourth wide receiver off the board.

Depending on which sportsbook you are looking at, Jefferson's over/under draft spot is around 21.5. At Bovada, the juice is on the under.

Jefferson would have been the first wide receiver off the board in most draft classes, but the position is super deep with super-talented players this year. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound Jefferson can play both in the slot and on the outside. He has great footwork and is lethal when he gets the ball in his hands. Jefferson had the advantage of catching passes from Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow last season en route to a National Championship.

As many as four or five wide receivers could go in the first round of this year's draft, but will Jefferson go in the top 21 picks? I think he will.

In Kevin Hanson's latest mock draft, he has the Eagles taking Jefferson with the 21st pick of the draft. In my mock draft from a couple of weeks ago, I also have the Eagles going after Jefferson with the 21st pick of the draft. Philadelphia clearly has a need at wide receiver and Jefferson seems like a perfect fit for them.

Where things could get interesting is if Henry Ruggs III does not go in the top 15 and falls to the Eagles at 21. Philadelphia may view Ruggs as a better prospect and fit because of his ability to pop the top on the defense. Sports Illustrated's Eagles Maven John McMullen brings up an interesting point, saying that "The questions for the Eagles is does he last to No. 21? And that seems to be trending in a negative direction."

I really think there is a good chance that a team like the Vikings could trade up and select Jefferson before he gets to Philly at No. 21. No matter who gets Jefferson, I don't see him on the board after the 21st pick.

The Play: UNDER pick 21.5 (-145)

