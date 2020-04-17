When will LSU safety Grant Delpit be selected during the 2020 NFL Draft? Let's explore the possibilities and break down the over/under.

In our latest draft prop article, we take a look at one of the more interesting players in this draft class, LSU safety Grant Delpit. Upon first seeing Delpit play for the Tigers, I thought to myself that I would like to see him in a Dallas Cowboys uniform. I thought he would be a perfect fit in Dallas and a player who very well could be there when the Cowboys pick at 17.

Delpit appeared to be a first-round lock as the best safety prospect in this class only a few months ago. That's why it was interesting when Delpit started to drop out of the first round in most mock drafts.

NFL talent evaluators say that Delpit's play slipped last season and they don't like the fact that he misses a lot of tackles. Delpit said he was dealing with injuries last season and that was the reason for his regression. He said his ankle injuries are behind him and he's ready to take the step up to the next level.

The 6-foot-3, 213-pound Delpit is a two-time Consensus All-American, and a two-time All-SEC selection. He was the winner of the 2019 Jim Thorpe award for the best defensive back in the nation. In 2018, Delpit won the Jack Tatum Award for the nation's best defensive back.

Delpit is solid in coverage and can play either safety spot. He's an excellent blitzer and he has great ball skills and awareness. Delpit is Kevin Hanson's 23rd ranked prospect. With all of these accolades, it looks like Delpit should be a no-doubt first-rounder, right?

William Hill Sportsbook has Delpit's draft-day prop set at 34.5 with the juice to the under.

I think if Delpit would have been healthy enough to participate in the NFL Combine his draft stock would have been higher. Delpit says that he's fully healthy now, but no team doctor has been able to confirm that. In SI's Jenny Vrentas' latest mock draft, she does not have Delpit going in the first round. I think in any other year Delpit would've had a pro day and could prove to team doctors that he was healthy and would've been drafted higher than he will be on draft night.

SI Bears reporter Gene Chamberlain thinks the Bears cold land Delpit with the 43rd pick of the draft, saying "Delpit admitted that he was challenged by playing the top in a single high defense."

From all signs, it looks like Delpit could have been a top 10 pick this year if not for his tackling woes and ankle injury. Delpit did release a video of him running the 40-yard dash, but it seems as if it won't help his draft stock rise. Delpit will likely drop on draft day and I will bet the over on pick 34.5. It's tough for Delpit, but he could very well end up in the spot that's the best fit for his talent and, once healthy, could prove to be one of the steals of this draft.

The Play: OVER pick 34.5 (+105)

