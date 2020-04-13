There are 32 first-round picks upcoming up in the 2020 NFL Draft. Let's examine this bet on which conference will have the most first-round picks.

The 2020 NFL Draft is just about one week away today we will look at a William Hill Sportsbook where they pit the prospects from the SEC against the rest of the nation. Who will have more first-round draft picks: the SEC or the field?

The SEC is viewed as the top conference in college football and a breeding ground for NFL talent.

Let's examine if the SEC can put more than 16 players into the first round.

SEC First-Round Locks

The Southeastern Conference will more than likely have two of the top six picks in the NFL Draft: QBs Joe Burrow of LSU and Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama. The pair will be the first two quarterbacks selected on draft day.

Auburn standout DT Derrick Brown will also be a top ten pick in the draft. Once Brown goes off the board, we will see a string of standout SEC offensive player selections: OTs Jedrick Wills of Alabama and Andre Thomas of Georgia project to be top 15 picks.

The SEC should put a trio of WRs in the top 15 picks as well. Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III of Alabama are first-round locks as well as LSU standout receiver Justin Jefferson. So far, we are at eight players selected from the SEC, but it certainly doesn't stop there.

You can expect big-time defensive prospects coming off the board in the back half of the first round.

Edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson of LSU and Javon Kinlaw are both first-round prospects expected to go in the 17 to 25 range.

Xavier McKinney of Alabama is touted as the best safety in the draft, and Florida's C.J. Henderson is one of the top cornerbacks in the draft. That gives us 12 first-round locks.

Potential Picks

With the big-time players from the SEC already off the board is there enough top prospects left to take the SEC vs. the field, well let's find out. I think Alabama CB Trevon Diggs is a good bet to be selected in round one, LSU LB Patrick Queen is a beast that I don't see teams passing on. Speaking of LSU, I have yet to mention LSU CB Kristian Fulton who is also likely a first-rounder, We are up to 15 SEC prospects, and this is where it gets interesting. I think University of Georgia running back D'Andre Swift should be a first-round pick; I could see Miami selecting him at 26th overall. Swift will give us 16 prospects total and a push on the bet. To hit the over and win the bet, LSU safety Grant Delpit will need to get selected. That last push gives the SEC the most picks over the field vs.

The Play: Over (-110)

MORE FROM SI GAMBLING:

When Will Derrick Brown Be Selected in the NFL Draft?

NBA HORSE Tournament Betting: Can Chris Paul Win it All?

How Many Cornerbacks Will Be Selected in Round 1?

When Will CJ Henderson Be Selected in the NFL Draft?

Bet on These 3 NFL Teams to Make the Playoffs

When Will Jonathan Taylor Be Selected in the NFL Draft?

Should You Bet on Kyler Murray to Win 2020 NFL MVP?

When Will Jake Fromm Be Drafted?

When Will Henry Ruggs III Be Selected in the NFL Draft?