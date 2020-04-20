When will FSU RB Cam Akers be selected during the 2020 NFL Draft? Let's explore the possibilities and break down the over/under.

We are now just days away from the 2020 NFL Draft and as we approach the closest thing sports fans have to a live sporting event during this COVID-19 pandemic, sportsbooks continue to create ample markets for bettors.

Florida State’s Cam Akers ranks among this year’s top running back prospects. The former Seminole is ranked at No. 66 in Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson's Top 255 Big Board 3.0.

Sports Illustrated’s Seminoles publisher David Vissser recently noted that Akers left Florida State in elite company: “Akers joined just Warrick Dunn and Dalvin Cook as the only Seminoles to post multiple seasons with 1,000 rushing yards as a Seminole.”

William Hill Sportsbook has set the over/under on the overall draft position for Akers at 72.5.

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

Akers began his collegiate career on a high note, breaking the Florida State freshman rushing yards record (1,025), which was previously held by Minnesota Vikings star tailback Dalvin Cook.

Despite a disappointing season for the Seminoles, Akers still excelled and posted his second consecutive 1,000-plus yard season in 2019, rushing for 1,144 and 14 touchdowns. He also hauled in 30 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns. Akers holds the distinction of being just one of seven players nationally with three touchdowns in three or more games in 2019.

The one major issue appears to be ball security, as the skilled back fumbled 10 times over three seasons. Akers is widely considered to slide in just behind D'Andre Swift, J.K. Dobbins, Jonathan Taylor and Clyde Edwards-Helaire on NFL draft boards.

The 5-foot-10, 217-pound running back showed elite speed at the Combine when he posted a 4.47-second 40-yard dash, good for fifth best among the all running backs who participated.

Betting Outlook

Akers ran behind one of the worst offensive lines among power five schools that also extremely underwhelmed at the quarterback position. After his freshman campaign, Florida State finished under .500 his next two seasons (11-14 overall). I have already wagered that at least one running back prospect will come off the board in the first round, and it's strongly believed that there will be a run in the second and third rounds. Once again that’s exactly where the oddsmakers at William Hill have the talented Akers projected as a mid-third round selection. The Falcons, Dolphins, Chiefs and Washington are rumored to have serious interest. I am willing to wager that an NFL team will select Akers in the late-second or early-third round ahead of the posted number.

The Play: UNDER 72.5 (-110)

MORE FROM SI GAMBLING:

SI Gambling's Favorite 2020 NFL Draft Prop Bets

When Will Cole Kmet Be Selected?

When Will Tee Higgins Be Selected?

When Will A.J. Terrell Be Selected?

Bob and Julie Wischusen are Silent Heroes During COVID-19 Crisis