Whom Would You Draft: FSU's Cam Akers or BC's AJ Dillon?

Last night, we launched our 2020 mock draft tracker ahead of next week's NFL Draft. We did so as a service to Florida State fans who want to stay informed as to just when Seminole prospects are projected to come off the board, and where they'll be heading. Of course, several outlets will be dropping predictions as the Draft nears, and some are more detailed than others.

Our initial installation in the tracker features CBS' seven-round mock draft, in which a pair of FSU players are destined for Motown, the headliner being 'Nole running back Cam Akers. Our SI site covering Detroit Lions Football recently weighed in on the prospect of Akers heading to the Motor City by addressing this question: should the Lions opt for Akers or fellow ACC RB AJ Dillon?

Here's what they had to say about each back:

RB Cam Akers, Florida State

Akers has all the intangibles necessary to be a physical and effective runner at the next level.

However, he never fully developed at Florida State, where he ran behind a shoddy offensive line. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, he was forced to pick up 3.9 of his 4.9 yards per carry after contact in 2019.

As a result of his inconsistent play with the Seminoles, he projects as a Day 2 pick.

He won't be ready to be a bell-cow back come Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. However, if given time to refine his skills and with the proper coaching, he could one day grow into a No. 1 back.

RB AJ Dillon, Boston College

The 6’0, 247-pound Dillon totaled 4,382 rushing yards, 38 rushing touchdowns and a 5.2 yards-per-carry average in three seasons at Boston College.

He's a prototypical power back that can be a short-yardage specialist at the next level.

And he's not just a bruiser, as exemplified by his impressive 40-yard dash time recorded at the NFL combine.

He ran a 4.53 "40," to go along with 23 bench-press reps and a 131-inch broad jump -- all numbers that should go a long way in helping out his draft stock.

Presently, Dillon -- the 2017 ACC Rookie of the Year -- is projected to be taken anywhere from the third-fifth round, and would be the better fit for the Lions if selected.

While the points made about FSU's substandard line play are entirely accurate, I disagree with the characterization of Akers' Florida State career as "inconsistent." He has issues with ball security, but he was a steadfast workhorse during his time in Tallahassee. He joined just Warrick Dunn and Dalvin Cook as the only Seminoles to post multiple seasons with 1,000 rushing yards as a Seminole.