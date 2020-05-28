How Many Rushing Yards Will Dalvin Cook Have in 2020?

Dalvin Cook had a career year for the Minnesota Vikings last season. What will he do for an encore?

Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook became a star in fantasy football in 2019. The former Florida State standout put together his best season in the NFL, averaging over 20 PPR points per game in a run-heavy Vikings offense. Only Christian McCaffrey (29.3) and Michael Thomas (23.4) were more productive on a per-game basis. Cook managed to finish as the overall RB6 in PPR scoring formats despite missing two games due to injury.

As long as Cook is healthy, he is in an excellent spot once again in 2020. The Vikings offense is going to be predicated on the legs of one of the league’s elite running backs once again.

InsideTheVikings Reporter Will Ragatz believes that Cook is the best running back in the NFC North thanks to his vision, acceleration, agility, and power that also puts him in the discussions of the top-five best running backs in the entire NFL.

What are the oddsmakers saying?

DraftKings Sportsbook recently released Cook’s total rushing yards prop at 1,160.5 yards.

Top-five pick in fantasy football in 2020?

The talented running back proved he is worthy of a top-five draft capital in 2020 after finishing second on the Vikings in receptions (53) as well as targets (63), behind only wideout Stefon Diggs. He had 15 total touchdowns (13 Rush; 2 Rec) as well, as his usage around the goal line was everything fantasy owners desired from a first-round draft pick. He had an impressive 292.4 fantasy points in PPR leagues.

There are only a few backs who project for double-digit touchdowns, and the amount of touches once again for Cook in new offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak’s offense helps my model project him for a solid floor. Projections of more than 1,500 all-purpose yards for the second straight season slots Cook with an ADP of 1.05 in drafts this summer.

2020 Schedule

Betting Advice: In 2019, we saw the Vikings pound the ball on the ground with the sixth-most rushing yards (2,133) in the league. While we are still waiting for the first full 16-game season from Cook, owners should not shy away from drafting him with confidence. Cook led the NFL with 21 carries from within the five-yard line and it's important to note that with Diggs now in Buffalo Minnesota should lead the NFL in run rate (60%) inside the red zone for the second straight season.

While the Vikings spent a first-round draft pick on LSU star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, it won’t be shocking to see Thielen and Cook see the majority of targets from Kirk Cousins in 2020. The number of 1,160.5 is a mark that Cook easily would have surpassed last season if he hadn't suffered a shoulder injury.

In order for Cook to surpass the number posted by the oddsmakers, Cook would only need to average 72.5 yards per game over a full 16-game season. With the projected volume he’ll receive, I am willing to gamble that the talented back lives up the expectations in his fourth-year in the league and surpasses this number.

The Play: OVER 1,160.5 rushing yards (-110)

