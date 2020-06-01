Texas A&M Aggies Football 2020 Betting Preview

What are the odds that the Texas A&M Aggies win the SEC West and/or the National Championship in 2020? We break it all down and tell you the best bets.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher has zero excuses entering his third season with the Aggie fan base expecting the program to build off its 8-5 campaign in 2019.

Last season, three of their five losses (Clemson, LSU, Georgia) came on the road. The 2020 season will still have SEC West foes, but oddsmakers feel the schedule shouldn't be as difficult. If Texas A&M can get consistent help around third-year starting quarterback Kellen Mond, the offense could be one of the best in the nation.



According to PointsBet Sportsbook, Texas A&M’s season win total projection stands at 9.5 wins, heavily juiced at odds of -154 to the under.

2020 Texas A&M Aggies Regular Season Win Total Odds

2020 Texas A&M Aggies Schedule

Week 1 - Sept. 5 vs Abilene Christian

Week 2 - Sept. 12 vs North Texas

Week 3 - Sept. 19 vs Colorado

Week 4 - Sept. 26 vs Arkansas (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas)

Week 5 - Oct. 3 at Mississippi State

Week 6 - Oct. 10 vs Fresno State

Week 7 - Oct. 17 at Auburn

Week 8 - Oct. 24 at South Carolina

Week 9 - BYE

Week 10 - Nov. 7 Ole Miss

Week 11 - Nov. 14 vs Vanderbilt

Week 12 - Nov. 21 at Alabama

Week 13 - Nov. 28 vs LSU

Texas A&M should fire out of the gates 3-0 with games against FBS Abilene Christian, a North Texas Mean Green squad who went 4-8 last season, and then closing out their three-game home stretch against Colorado that finished 5-7 in 2019.

Also, the Aggies should not see much trouble in their first 2020 road game versus an Arkansas Razorback program that they have dominated in recent years with seven consecutive victories. Arkansas has not won a SEC conference game in two years and the boys in the desert do not see one in Week 4 installing the Aggies as 19-point favorites in their neutral site game at AT&T Stadium.

Their October 3 showdown with Mike Leach and the high-powered Mississippi State Bulldogs is a game all bettors should be targeting the over with the scoreboard lighting up all day. The Week 5 matchup with Fresno State would normally jump out as a potential trap game, but hosting the game in College Station takes that out of the equation.

Heading into Jordan-Hare Stadium, potentially undefeated, poses as the first loss of the season for the Aggies against SEC West foe Auburn. The oddsmakers have Texas A&M listed as 3.5-point road underdogs in their battle with Gus Malzahn and the Tigers. Texas A&M has won the past six meetings with the Gamecocks and the oddsmakers envision that streak extending with the Aggies; appearing as a full touchdown favorite in Week 8 at South Carolina.

After a deeper dive, their showdown with Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss does not appear to be very intimidating after discovering games against Baylor, Auburn, LSU, Alabama, and Florida before the Rebels make their trip to College Station.

Before another expected win in a home tilt with Vanderbilt, the Aggies will not have an easy path in their final two games of the regular season. The oddsmaker’s power rankings have Texas A&M as 13.5-point underdogs going into Tuscaloosa against perennial powerhouse Alabama. The boys in the desert currently have A&M’s regular season finale as a virtual coin-flip with a pick-em line versus the defending champion LSU Tigers.

Texas A&M Odds to Win SEC West Conference

PointsBet Sportsbook is offering Texas A&M as the fourth overall betting choice to win the SEC West at odds of +750. All bettors who believe the Aggies will win the SEC West will get back $750 for every $100 wagered.

Texas A&M Odds to Win SEC Conference

With projections that envision a potential two or three-loss regular season, the PointsBet Sportsbook is offering Texas A&M as the sixth choice in conference wagering at odds of 10/1 to emerge as SEC Champions for the first time in school history. All bettors who believe the Aggies will win the SEC Championship Game will get back $1,000 for every $100 wagered.

Odds for Texas A&M Players to Win 2020 Heisman Trophy

As we have previously highlighted here at SI Gambling, Texas A&M currently has only one player listed in the Heisman Trophy odds at William Hill: quarterback Kellon Mond (40/1). The Aggies have had two Heisman winners in school history: running backs John David Crow (1957) and quarterback Johnny Manziel (2012).

Texas A&M Odds to Win the 2020-21 College Football Playoff

The regular season schedule is very kind to Texas A&M and I land on eight very attainable wins in 2020. The biggest question all bettors have to decide is whether Mond and the Aggies can somehow earn a split in their four most difficult games (Mississippi State, Auburn, Alabama, LSU). I am not so confident they can but I am also not willing to lay the heavy juice (-155) the season win total market currently demands.

Is Mond worthy of Heisman consideration? AllAggies reporter Cole Thompson examines:

“Everything at Kyle Field will rely on the shoulders of quarterback Kellen Mond. For his career, Mond has collected 7,379 yards, 52 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. Sprinkle on 1,385 yards and 13 touchdowns with the run, and this looks the part of a champion quarterback. It's still too soon to see if the senior (signal caller) will still be the starter come December with the likes of Haynes King and Zach Calzada waiting in the wings. For now, Mond's focus should be on keeping his job for another season rather than the Heisman.”

As Thompson highlights, there’s just too many question marks for a team that faces immense pressure combined with difficult SEC competition.

With Alabama, Georgia and Florida in their way of an SEC Championship, I can not land upon any valuable futures markets regarding the Aggies in 2020. There will be some excellent regular season betting opportunities (the over versus Mississippi State and the side versus Ole Miss) that all betting should look forward to targeting.

The Play: Pass on futures, target regular season individual game values

