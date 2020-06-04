Take the Value on the Grizzlies to Make the Playoffs

Despite holding down the final playoff spot in the West, most betters are taking New Orleans instead of Memphis. SI’s Corey Parson says it’s time to “fade the public.”

The NBA's 22 team return to play proposal has sports bettors across the country looking forward to heading to the window to place their wagers,

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, they have released a new set of future odds for the upcoming conclusion of the season. What stood out in particular, was how the eighth seed in the Western Conference will shake out.

When the NBA season paused due to the Coronavirus in mid-March, the Memphis Grizzlies, were holding onto a three and a half-game lead on the race for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

However, the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and San Antonio Spurs are in striking distance of that eighth spot.

While looking over the odds to win the West I noticed that the New Orleans Pelicans currently hold the eighth highest odds, essentially putting New Orleans in the playoffs despite being on the outside looking in.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The NBA is an entertainment brand and what better way to welcome sports back then having Zion and the Pelicans on television every night?

As we get closer to the return of the NBA season, sportsbooks will likely release odds for the eighth spot, and New Orleans based on public perception should be the favorite. But when those odds are released, don't count out Memphis.

Grizzlies Insider Anthony Sain quotes Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins here

"Obviously, our guys built up a three and half-game lead. We had been in that eight seed for a good portion recently. That speaks to the volume of this group and how they have competed. They have earned that opportunity to be in that playoff hunt".

Coach Jenkins is right. The Grizzlies have been the best team out of that scrum of Western Conference teams all season, and when the season picks up, they’ll take the court healthier than they’ve been all season. Public money will come in on the Pelicans, but Memphis will be the eighth seed in the West.

MORE FROM SI GAMBLING