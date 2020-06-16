NBA Awards Futures Betting: Brandon Ingram for Most Improved Player

Brandon Ingram is having a career-best season with the New Orleans Pelicans and SI Gambling expert Corey Parson believes he is the value option to consider on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The NBA Awards season would typically be happening in a few weeks. However, with the season on pause until the end of July, there is time to place a wager on the NBA's Most Improved Player award on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo is the current betting favorite at -140. Miami Heat insider Shandel Richardson had this to say about Adebayo:

"In just his third season, Adebayo went from budding player to possibly the Heat's next superstar. He was averaging 16.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists before the coronavirus outbreak suspended the season March 11. The production is proof the Heat made the right decision to make him a priority the last offseason."

Adebayo has been excellent this season, but I think there is a better bet on the board. New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has been having a great season, and his current betting odds for Most Improved Player are +260.

Ingram is putting up career numbers across the board. He always possessed a silky smooth scoring touch and with the development of his three-point shot, the former Duke Blue Devils' game has taken his game to new heights.

Last year with the Lakers Ingram shot 33-percent (31-for-94) from three beyond the stripe, and he's boosted that to 38-percent (137-354) this year. If that's not an improvement, I don't know what is. Most people tune into the New Orleans Pelicans to see Zion Williamson throw down monster dunks. Yet after the game is over, they are talking about how improved Ingram has become.

The Play: Brandon Ingram (+260)

