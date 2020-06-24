SI Gambling expert Ben Heisler provides his favorite values & longshots for your betting plays in the 2020 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

Travelers Championship Value Plays

Sungjae Im (40/1)

Im was uncharacteristically brutal at the RBC Heritage, particularly with his putter.

Last weekend was the last time he missed a cut since the Genesis Invitational back in mid-February. He was fine when he shot a 69 on Day 1, but blew up on Day 2 with a 75.

He still ranks third in FedEx Cup points on the season, while still ranking 10th in total driving, 12th in birdie average and 10th in scoring average. I’m ready to pounce on terrific odds for a player that’s finished no worse than 10th in the three outings he’s made the cut.

Paul Casey (40/1)

Casey will be a popular play considering his course history, but damn is it a distinguished history. Over the last five seasons at TPC River Highlands, Casey has four top-five finishes and a Top-17 in 2016. He's made all seven cuts he's played in this year and did not participate in the Charles Schwab Challenge and the RBC Heritage, making him as fresh as humanly possible for this week's Travelers Championship.

Oh, and for anyone countering that the rust might be there, have you seen the scores these golfers have been putting up the last few weeks after a three-month layoff in March?

Marc Leishman (60/1)

Leishman feels like a bit of a forgotten name after missing the RBC Heritage last week as well as missing the cut in Fort Worth at the Charles Schwab, but I like him quite a bit for this week in Connecticut.

He's won at TPC River Highlands before in 2012 and has historically played the course well for the most part since.

While Leishman has been terrific in strokes gained: approach the green (3rd) along with SG: tee-to-green (13th) and total strokes gained (19th), his putting needs to get back into shape. Leishman ranks 103rd in SG: putting, and a dismal 160th in SG: around-the-green.

Other Values to Consider

Sergio Garcia (60/1)

Joel Dahmen (80/1)

Jason Kokrak (100/1)

Travelers Championship Longshots

Keegan Bradley (125/1)

Last week I hyped up Jim Furyk as a 150/1 contender at Harbour Town based on his driving accuracy and home course advantage. It didn’t go well, but I’m going to try again for Bradley this week.

The dude loves this course and loves being back in the Northeast. And the stats prove it!

He’s got four Top 25 finishes at TPC River Highlands, finished second back in 2019, and has never missed the cut at this event.

Max Homa (150/1)

Homa is yet another player who struggled with his short game last week. Via Joshua Perry of The Action Network, Homa finished sixth in strokes gained last week at the RBC, but the greens messed him up, leaving nearly 6.5 strokes lost.

Also, Pat Mayo over at DraftKings points out that Homa had top-10 numbers in driving, approach, and tee-to-green at Harbour Town Links last week. His final day was something to feel good about hitting 16 of 18 greens in regulation. His putting should also improve on the poa annua grass after struggling on the bermudagrass at the RBC.

Other longshots to consider