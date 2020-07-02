NBA Bubble Tip-Off July 30th Opening Lines: Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets

The NBA is inching towards less than a month away from returning. SI Gambling insider Corey Parson previews the early opening lines for the return of the season with a look at the Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets

If you remember, a few weeks ago, I told you that I thought the Brooklyn Nets would be in trouble during the NBA seeding rounds.

I'm feeling even better about this now that the number on the FanDuel Sportsbook has moved from +1770 to +750. Brooklyn is still a -105 favorite to win the eighth seed, but it's looking shaky.

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets

Point Spread : Orlando Magic -4

: Orlando Magic -4 Total : 213

: 213 Season Series: Orlando 2-0

I'm so ready the bet against the Brooklyn Nets!

It's no disrespect to the team in any way, but we already expected Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to be out. Wilson Chandler has opted out due to family issues. A positive coronavirus test has sidelined DeAndre Jordan. Spencer Dinwiddie has also tested positive, but he has not decided if he will play.

This game opened with Brooklyn as a 1.5-point favorite; however, with the latest news, they are now a 4-point underdog. I didn't think the line would get this high, yet I still have no problem laying the four points with Orlando. If Dinwiddie recovers from COVID-19 and decides to play, the Nets will have him along with Caris Levert, Jarrett Allen, and Joe Harris as their core. Interim head coach Jacque Vaughn finds himself in a very tough spot with a depleted roster. This may be too much for the Nets to overcome.

The Magic return relatively healthy, and they have a good core of players led by Nikola Vucevic. Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier can both get buckets, and Markelle Fultz is a player on the verge of breaking out. Terrence Ross is the ultimate streak shooter, but he will be a problem for Brooklyn if he gets hot. The Magic have defeated the Nets in both games they played this season. I don't have a strong lead on the total yet, but I would lean over 213.

THE PLAY: Orlando Magic (-4)