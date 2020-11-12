Week 10 Thursday Night Football Betting Breakdown: Colts vs. Titans - FREE Play!

After crushing the sportsbooks through the first nine weeks of Thursday Night Football, the Vegas Whispers sharps will now look to improve upon their amazing 11-1 wagering record on the mid-week highlighted game. The action will kick off with an AFC South battle when the Indianapolis Colts (5-3 SU; 4-4 ATS) travel to Nissan Stadium to take on the Tennessee Titans (6-2 SU; 3-5 ATS). The Colts are currently 1-point road favorites with a total sitting on the game at 48.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Moneyline : Indianapolis (-114) | Tennessee +100)

: Indianapolis (-114) | Tennessee +100) Spread : IND -1 (-110) | TEN +1 (-110)

: IND -1 (-110) | TEN +1 (-110) Total : 48.5 Over: (-110) | Under: 48.5 (-110)

: 48.5 Over: (-110) | Under: 48.5 (-110) Location : Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN Game Info: Thursday November 12, 2020 8:20pm ET / 5:20pm PT | NFL Network

On the offensive side for Indianapolis, fantasy owners may want to get QB Phillip Rivers, RB Jonathan Taylor, as well as WR T.Y. Hilton into their starting lineups. Rivers, who had thrown three touchdown passes in back-to-back contests against Cincinnati and Detroit, was awful last week in the Ravens' loss, only throwing for 227 yards, no touchdown, and an interception. The possibility of solid production in the passing game could be an issue on Thursday night, although star WR T.Y. Hilton (groin) is expected to return after missing Week 9. Hilton has been an absolute bust in fantasy football in 2020 posting single-digit PPR fantasy points in six of seven games - with less than 69 receiving yards in those games. Expect the Colts to try and lean on the running game and try to get rookie running back Jonathan Taylor going after failing to top 27 rushing yards in his last two games. However, do not overlook the potential for solid production from RB Jordan Wilkins and WR Michael Pittman. Wilkins has become much more involved with the Colts' offensive attack, with 31 carries over the past two games. He now will be facing a Titans defense that is allowing 119 yards per game on the ground. And if we dig a little deeper, we see that the Titans have allowed a rushing touchdown to opposing backs in 6 of 8 games, including the likes of Benny Snell, Giovani Bernard, and Samaje Perine to all find the endzone in recent weeks.

On the Tennessee side, fantasy owners may want to get QB Ryan Tannehill, RB Derrick Henry, WRs AJ Brown, and Corey Davis into their starting lineups. Henry is in the midst of a dominant season, thanks to a true bell-cow load in an offensive attack that runs through him but will be facing a tough task on Thursday Night. Henry saw his five-game touchdown streak (that witnessed him find the endzone eight times) last week against the Bears and now faces a Colts defense that has only allowed four rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs while also not allowing any to top 72 yards (Kareem Hunt, Week 5). Fellow teammate AJ Brown does his touchdown streak (5-games) intact as he enters tonight's game, and he is quietly proving he is an elite WR1 who is becoming matchup proof.

According to my Vegas sources, nearly 66 percent of all wagers to come in on the Thursday night contest have come in support of Tennessee. The line, which opened at 2.5-points in favor of the Titans last week in Vegas, has seen reverse steam dropping down to Indianapolis as a 1-point road favorite against their AFC South division rival. The total, which opened in Vegas at 49.5, has seen sharp steam on the under and currently stands at 48.5.

The Colts will be looking to rebound from a 24-10 home loss to the Ravens last week, while the Titans will be looking to build off their 24-17 win over the Bears. The Colts, who are 2-2 SU, have burned bettors who have backed them over the past month, going 1-3 ATS. On the flip side, the Titans, despite winning six of eight games this season, have only covered against the number three times (3-5 ATS). It should be noted that all three of their wins ATS have come while playing at the friendly confines of Nissan Stadium. The Colts have dominated the series of late, winning 7 of the last 10 in the rivalry.

The Vegas Whispers sharp play for Thursday night is on Colts WR Michael Pittman OVER 31.5 Receiving Yards. The Titans have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season, and over the last four games have allowed nine opposing wideouts to all surpass this number. Of those nine, all of them have all gained no less than 43 receiving yards (Darnell Mooney; last week for the Bears). Bettors can still find this line currently offered at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Play: Colts WR Michael Pittman OVER 31.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

