Expert Picks: Are Any Surprises in Store This Weekend?

While COVID-19 has garnered the headlines in the NCAA this week—forcing the postponement of four SEC games, plus Ohio State at Maryland—there is still plenty of football to be played this weekend. It's a chance for non-SEC conferences to be in the spotlight, starting with a Friday-night clash between Iowa and Minnesota and ending out West Saturday night, where the Pac-12 and Mountain West are in full swing.

Will Indiana continue its surprising undefeated start? Can Notre Dame avoid a letdown game after its big win over Clemson? Can Wisconsin return from a two-week absence to handle a Michigan team desperate to avoid a 1–2 start? Our writers' picks are in for 12 key games.

Standings to Date:

Molly Geary: 65–31

Michael Shapiro: 64–32

Ross Dellenger: 62–34

Pat Forde: 58–38

