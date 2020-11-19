Cardinals vs. Seahawks - Week 11 Thursday Night Football Sharp Betting Breakdown

After crushing the sportsbooks through the first eight weeks of Thursday Night Football, the Vegas Whispers sharps will now look to improve upon their amazing 12-1 wagering record on the mid-week highlighted game. The action will kick off with an NFC West battle when the Arizona Cardinals (6-3 SU; 5-4 ATS) travel to CenturyLink Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks (6-3 SU; 5-4 ATS). The Seahawks are currently 3-point home favorites with a total sitting on the game at 57.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Moneyline: Arizona (+140) | Seattle (-162)

Spread: ARZ +3 (-110) | SEA -3 (-110)

Total: 57.5 Over: (-110) | Under: 57.5 (-110)

Location: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Washington

Game Info: Thursday November 18, 2020 8:20pm ET / 5:20pm PT | NFL Network

On the offensive side for Arizona, fantasy owners will want to get QB Kyler Murray, RB Kenyan Drake and WRs DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk into their starting lineups. This is an absolutely dream matchup for Murray who has been outstanding in 2020 putting up MVP numbers with 17 touchdown passes - but it is with his legs that he has been most lethal with 604 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Expect the Cardinals to try and lean on Murray same as they did back in Week 7 when the two division rivals met and he threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns while adding 67 and a score on the ground. Currently DraftKings Sportsbook has Murray’s passing yards set at 280.5 and his rushing yards set at 57.5 juiced to -124 to the over.

On the Seattle side, fantasy owners will want to get QB Russell Wilson and WRs Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf into their starting lineups. Wilson will look to rebound off his worst game of 2020 last week when he only threw for 248 yards and failed to throw a touchdown for the first time this season. My projections are expecting a solid bounce back from Wilson against an Arizona secondary he torched back in Week 7 to the tune of 388 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 84 yards rushing. Keep an eye on Lockett (knee), as he is shaping up as a true game-time decision after being limited in practice this week. His presence in the lineup is vital as the speedy wideout put forth his best effort of the season when the two clubs faced off last month in Arizona hauling in 15 receptions for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

According to my Vegas sources, nearly 58 percent of all wagers to come in on the Thursday night contest have come in support of Seattle. Despite the money being heavy to the Seahawks, the line, which opened at 4.5-points in favor of the Seahawks last week in Vegas, has steamed down to Arizona as a just a 3-point road underdog against a division rival they defeated 37-37 in overtime three weeks ago. The total which opened in Vegas at 57 has held steady and currently stands at 57.5.

The Seahawks will be looking to rebound from a 23-16 road loss to the Rams last week, while the Cardinals will be looking to build off the momentum of their last second Hail Mary 32-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills. The Cardinals, who are 3-1 SU and ATS on the road thus far in 2020, will be looking to improve upon those solid numbers as “road warriors”. The Seahawks will try to turn things around as they are currently on a 1-4 ATS streak over their last five games.

The Vegas Whispers sharp play for Thursday Night is on ARIZONA +3, as the sharps are finding more trust with the road Cardinals as opposed to the suspect Seahawks defense. Bettors can still find this line currently offered at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Play: ARIZONA +3 (-110)

