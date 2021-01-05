2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Early Look: Oddsmakers Strongly Favor Alabama over Ohio State

Next Monday night, Mac Jones and the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide are moderate 8.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook vs. Justin Fields and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The SEC champion Crimson Tide look to cap off another undefeated season and earn the 17th Championship in school history. The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

2021 College Football Betting Odds & Breakdown

Spread: Ohio State +7.5 (-110) | Alabama -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Ohio State (+235) | Alabama (-305)

Total: 76– Over (-110) | Under 76 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: OSU 39% | ALA: 59%

Game Info: Monday January 11, 2021 8:00pm EST / 5:00pm PST | ESPN

Editor's Note - Odds are subject to change

The line has bounced around slightly since its opening in favor of No. 1 Alabama (12-0 SU; 8-4 ATS) as seven-point favorites in several shops in Las Vegas over Ohio State (7-0 SU; 4-3 ATS) with the line currently now displaying the Crimson Tide as -7.5 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The public steam pushed the number up to as high as -8.5 in Vegas after its opening on January 2, but sharp money quickly brought the number back to 7.5 points across several sportsbooks.

Bettors will find it hard to get out in front of the Alabama train led by quarterback Mac Jones (3,379 passing yards; 36 touchdowns) after the command he's displayed in his junior season in Tuscaloosa. In the Rose Bowl, Jones was simply flawless, completing 25 of 30 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns in their 31-14 win over No. 4 Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl Semifinal playoff game.

Having weapons like wide receiver DeVonta Smith and running back Najee Harris at his disposal makes the Tide’s offensive attack a nightmare to defend. Smith has an incredible 105 receptions for 1,641 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns this season. Now the prohibitive favorite to win the Heisman Trophy (-835), Smith has hauled in an amazing 22 receptions for 314 yards and five touchdowns in his past two games. Harris has been nearly unstoppable on the ground this season, posting the most rushing touchdowns (24) in the nation while adding 1,387 rushing yards.

Alabama has reeled off 12 consecutive victories and covered an impressive seven of their last nine games against the number. However, in the CFP Semifinal playoff win over Notre Dame, the Tide left the backdoor open; allowing a rushing touchdown by Ian Book with only :56 seconds remaining to prevent bettors from cashing their Alabama (-19) tickets. Over the last five games alone, the Crimson Tide have crushed opponents outscoring them 336-96.

Ohio State, on the other hand, shocked many around the country with their convincing 49-28 win over Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers in the Sugar Bowl Semifinal playoff matchup. Perhaps the biggest surprise was seeing how quarterback Justin Fields thoroughly outplayed Lawrence; completing 22 of 28 passes for 385 yards and six touchdowns. The biggest question mark that surrounds the game leading up to kickoff next week is how healthy Fields will be after suffering a rib injury in the victory. If Ohio State is to have any chance to compete with Alabama on the biggest stage of the season, they will need a healthy Fields against a fierce Crimson Tide front seven.

If Fields plays at less than full strength, expect Ohio State to heavily lean on tailback Trey Sermon who has been sensational in the club’s last two games gaining 424 yards on the ground while adding three touchdowns. Sermon’s performances have garnered up comparisons to the incredible postseason success of another elite Buckeye running back - Ezekiel Ellliott. The outstanding Sugar Bowl performance of 230 rushing yards and two touchdowns were instrumental in the school’s 42-35 upset of Alabama back in the 2015 Championship Game.

They will likely need a similar dominant performance on the ground if they hope to pull off the big upset and reward moneyline backers who go that route at odds of +235.

The way the oddsmakers view these two teams has never more evident. By looking at their power ranking disparity, it's resulting in a near full touchdown-plus difference. However, as they always they the game is played in between the white lines not in the back office of Las Vegas sportsbooks.

