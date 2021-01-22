Horse Race of the Week: Pegasus World Cup Invitational

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps the $3,000,000 Pegasus World Cup Invitational on Saturday from Gulfstream; including the latest odds and his best bets

Over the course of 2020 and into 2021, our Senior Gambling Analyst and Vegas Insider- Frankie Taddeo - has shared his horse racing handicapping formula which has correctly predicted the following winners at SI Gambling:

Travers Stakes - Exacta (8/1), Trifecta (36/1)

Blue Grass Stakes - Exacta (12/1), Trifecta (60/1) and Superfecta (443/1)

Frizette Stakes - Exacta Cold

Desi Arnaz Stakes - Exacta (31/1)

Ontario Derby - Trifecta (72/1)

Tropical Turf Stakes - Trifecta (37/1) - 2021*

On Saturday, SI Gambling will look to score in the "Race of the Week" with our horse racing formula for the second time in 2021 from Gulfstream. Among the 12 races on the card is the $3,000,000 Pegasus World Cup Invitational, drawing a field of 12.

The morning-line favorite is Brad Cox’s Knicks Go (5/2) colt who will be looking to make it four consecutive wins. Knicks Go, a son of Paynter comes into the Pegasus World Cup Invitational off an impressive win in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile. Of all the contenders in the race he easily drew the best position in post No. 4. Drawing the outside is a huge disadvantage on long races at Gulfstream due to the short opening run heading into the opening clubhouse turn.

Code of Honor (9/2), a son of Nobel Mission for trainer Claude McGaughey, checks in as the second overall betting choice and will be looking to get back on track after failing to find the winners circle in four consecutive races. He is a consistent horse who has hit the board in 12 of 15 career races but the outside draw of post No. 10 did him no favors.

Let’s take a look at the odds.

Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1)

Racetrack: Gulfstream, Florida

Date: Saturday, January 23, 2021

Purse: $3,000,000

Distance: 1 ⅛ M, Dirt

Race: 12

Post Time: 5:44 pm EST / 2:44 am PST

HORSES OF NOTE: Listed by post number, name, and odds

#4 Knicks Go (5/2) - The formula lands on Brad Cox’s entry here who will look to make it four consecutive wins. After drawing post No. 4 the formula has him rated as the top choice to get away nicely and defeat this field. The biggest issue will be the added distance. Pick

#1 Sleepy Eyes Todd (8/1) - With Jose Ortiz aboard, this horse has a serious chance to finally find the winners circle in a Grade 1 stakes race. Breaking from the rail, look for Ortiz to make sure this son of Paddy O’Prado is forwardly placed from the opening break. Threat

#7 Tax (5/1) - Heads in off a career top effort in December when he won the Harlan Holiday Stakes by over four-lengths. Must use on all tickets. Respect

#10 Code of Honor (9/2) - The clear class of the field and the top money earner, but he is winless in four straight races and the outside draw really hurts him. With expected short odds he is hard fade for me on top of any tickets but a must use on the bottom. Underneath

#6 Kiss Today Goodbye (10/1) - This horse heads in top form after ripping off two wins to close out 2020 and has a legitimate chance to out run his odds on Saturday. With Mike Smith back aboard, after scoring in the San Antonio Stakes at odds of 16/1 in December, bettors should not overlook his chances of hitting the board. Top Longshot Exotic

Pegasus World Cup Invitational Formula Rankings

#4 Knicks Go

#1 Sleepy Eyes Todd

#7 Tax

#10 Code of Honor

#11 Mr. Freeze

#5 Jesus’ Team

#6 Kiss Today Goodbye

#8 Harpers First Ride

#12 Math Wizard

#9 Last Judgement

#2 Coastal Defense

#3 Independence Hall

Pegasus World Cup Invitational Breakdown

According to my formula, this race will be extremely competitive and the question to answer is whether Knicks Go can get the added distance. I believe the pace should set up nicely for the favorite making my choice #4 Knicks Go (5/2) who I will use over #1 Sleepy Eyes Todd (8/1), #7 Tax (5/1) and #10 Code of Honor (9/2).

I will also use #11 Mr. Freeze (15/1),#5 Jesus’ Team (8/1), #8 Harpers First Ride (10/1), and #6 Kiss Today Goodbye (8/1) on the bottom to round out the trifecta.

Exacta BOX: 4-1-7-10-11

$1 wager: $20

TOP Trifecta Part-Wheel: 4 with 1,7 with 1,5,6,7,8,10,11

$1 wager: $12

SPREAD Trifecta Part-Wheel: 1,4,7 with 1,4,7 with 1,4,7,10,11

$1 wager: $18

All wagers display ticket cost. All bettors should adjust wager amounts based upon bankroll

***

Good Luck!