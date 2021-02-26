Horse Race of the Week: Fountain of Youth Stakes Odds & Betting Plays

Over the course of 2020 and into 2021, our Senior Gambling Analyst and Vegas Insider- Frankie Taddeo - has shared his horse racing handicapping formula which has correctly predicted the following winners at SI Gambling:

Travers Stakes - Exacta (8/1), Trifecta (36/1)

Blue Grass Stakes - Exacta (12/1), Trifecta (60/1) and Superfecta (443/1)

Frizette Stakes - Exacta Cold

Desi Arnaz Stakes - Exacta (31/1)

Ontario Derby - Trifecta (72/1)

Tropical Turf Stakes - Trifecta (37/1) - 2021*

On Saturday, SI Gambling’s “Race of the Week” takes us to the action from Gulfstream Park. Among the 14 races on the card is the $300,000 Fountain of Youth stakes which has drawn a field of 10 that offers an attractive betting opportunity. The prestigious race is a Kentucky Derby prep race, with the winner receiving 50 Kentucky Derby qualifying points. The second-place finisher will receive 20 points, with third place netting 10 points and the fourth-place finisher five points in the standings.

Morning line favorite is Claude McGaughey’s Greatest Honour (9/5), who won the Holy Bull Stakes (Grade 3) last month and has improved in every race of his career so far.

Fire At Will (7/2), a son of Declaration of War for trainer Michael Maker, who was last seen upsetting the field and capturing the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (Grade 1) at odds of 30/1 and returning $62.40 for every $2 win wager back in November. He will now make the move back to dirt and will look to find the winners circle for the fourth time in five career races.

The co-third choices are Drain the Clock (5/1) for trainer Saffie Joseph and Prime Factor (5/1) for Todd Pletcher. Drain the Clock comes in off two consecutive wins over the Gulfstream surface in the Limehouse and Swale Stakes (Grade 3). The biggest question is can he overcome drawing the rail? Prime Factor will look to turn the tables on Greatest Honour after finishing third in the Holy Bull.

Odds courtesy of OffTrackBetting.com

Who will cross the finish line first? Let’s take a look at the odds and dive deeper.

Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2)

Racetrack : Gulfstream

: Gulfstream Date : Saturday, February 27, 2021

: Saturday, February 27, 2021 Purse : $300,000

: $300,000 Distance : 1 1/16 M, Dirt

: 1 1/16 M, Dirt Race : 14

: 14 Post Time: 6:10 pm EST / 3:10 pm PST

HORSES OF NOTE

Listed by post number, name, and odds:

#1 Drain the Clock (5/1) - The formula lands on Saffie Joseph's entry which should look to gun for the lead and be the controlling speed in the race. I am willing to bet that this son of Maclean's Magic will get away clear and take the field wire-to-wire over a course he seems to love winning his last two races at Gulfstream. Pick

#8 Greatest Honour (9/5) - This son of Tapit for trainer Claude McGaughey has improved every race and will likely go off as a prohibitive favorite come post time. I will try and beat him on my main tickets, but I will also box him with my other top contenders in my secondary trifecta ticket. Likely Favorite

#4 Fire At Will (9/2) - This horse was visually impressive, shocking the field at odds of 30/1 in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile back in November. If he can save ground and show the same form he showed on the turf now on the Gulfstream dirt, he will be dangerous. Threat

#2 Prime Factor (5/1) - Todd Pletcher's entry will look to turn the tables on Greatest Honour after finishing third behind him as the disappointing 6/5 favorite in the Holy Bull Stakes last month. This son of Quality Road gets the added value of top jockey Irad Ortiz in the saddles. Underneath

Fountain of Youth Stakes Formula Rankings

#1 Drain the Clock

#8 Greatest Honour

#4 Fire At Will

#2 Prime Factor

#6 King’s Ovation

#7 Tarantino

#5 Jirafales

#4 Carillo

#10 Papetu

#9 Tiz Tact Toe

#3 Sososubtle

Fountain of Youth Stakes Breakdown

According to the formula this race loves the potential of several price horses. I will use #1 Drain the Clock (5/1) with #8 Greatest Honour (9/5) and #4 Fire At Will (9/2). I will add #2 Prime Factor (5/1), #6 King’s Ovation (15/1) and #7 Tarantino (8/1) on the bottom to round out the trifecta tickets.

Exacta BOX: 1-8-4-2-6

$1 wager: $20

TOP Trifecta Part-Wheel: 1 with 2,4,8 with 1,2,4,6,7,8

$1 wager: $16

PROTECTIVE Trifecta BOX: 1-8-4-2-6

50¢ wager: $30

All wagers display ticket cost. All bettors should adjust wager amounts based upon bankroll.

Good Luck!

