The Baddest Beats

Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Daily Cover: The Place to Place Your Bets
Daily Cover: The Place to Place Your Bets

Baddest of the Bad

Just about every gambler has been there: smiling and ready to cash a ticket when somehow a certain win turns into a soul-crushing defeat. Here are some of the worst beats
Author:
and
Publish date:

What’s changed in the three years since the Supreme Court granted all 50 states the right to legalize sports betting? Everything. By the end of 2021, online or in-person wagering will be sanctioned in more than half the country. Revenue is skyrocketing. Leagues are evangelizing. And booming business means big changes for anyone who operates, plays, covers—or bets on—the games we love. Welcome to the Gambling Issue.

Browns-Texans, 2021 
With Cleveland up three and the clock winding down, Nick Chubb broke free for what looked like a TD run, which would have covered the 4.5-point spread. Instead he stepped out at the 1-yard line so the Browns could run out the clock. Upward of 90% of the action was on Cleveland, making for a lot of salty gamblers.

Gonzaga-USF, 2020
The undefeated Zags were leading San Francisco, 68–54, with 3.9 seconds left and the ball out of bounds. Instead of running out the clock, Gonzaga ran a play for Corey Kispert, who drained a fadeaway three for a 17-point win—covering the 16.5-point spread.

Mets-Braves, 1999
Game 5 of the NLCS had an over/under of 7.5. With the score 3–3, New York had the bases loaded in the bottom of the 15th inning, leaving gamblers assuming the worst, since just a single run would end the game. But then Robin Ventura hit a grand slam, which meant four runs would score. Except the Mets mobbed Ventura before he could get to second base, and only one run counted.

Gulfstream Park, 2017
After hitting the first five races in a Pick 6, an unnamed bettor needed Cryogenic to win the final race to cash a $571,744 ticket. The 2-year-old colt, who went off at 8–1, was comfortably ahead 20 yards from the finish line—when he lost his jockey and finished last.

dCOVgambling_hubimage_H

Read More From the Gambling Issue

Astros-A’s, 2015
Bettors who take the under love pitchers’ duels, and that’s what they got when Dallas Keuchel and Scott Kazmir squared off. Unless the duel is too even. With an over/under of 7, neither team scored a run through nine innings. Then both bullpens imploded, and Houston won 5–4 in 11.

Manchester United, 1998
Finally, a bad beat for a bookmaker. Fred Done of British firm Betfred decided that with his beloved Man United holding a 12-point lead late in the Premier League season, he would pay out to bettors who had taken the team to win the title. Arsenal proceeded to overtake United, so Done ended up having to pay those punters as well. His bravado cost him about $800,000. 

More From the Gambling Issue:

How the League Went On Defense
Do Today's Fans Blame Athletes More For Betting Misfires?
A Pizza Joint in Jersey: The Place To Place Your Bets

YOU MAY LIKE

Screenshot: Cricket player Alex Hales is hit in the crotch
Extra Mustard

World’s Unluckiest Cricketer Takes Back-to-Back Nut Shots

“That has nailed him in the gooly wooly woolies.”

GettyImages-1322525919
Gambling

Do Today's Fans Blame Athletes More for Betting Misfires?

Players are used to getting an earful after a bad performance. But with more being wagered, they have real fears about the behavior of losing bettors.

tua tagovailoa
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers: Tua Tagovailoa Makes the Leap in Year 2

Deep sleepers from every position to boost your fantasy football team ahead of the 2021 NFL season

X163694_TK1_1372
Play
Gambling

Will the NBA Be Able to Avoid Another Gambling Scandal?

A decade and a half ago, the NBA was caught off-guard by a gambling scandal involving a referee. Now—through data analysis and an aggressive push to educate players and teams—the league is positioned to protect itself.

Image from iOS (4)
Play
Gambling

Pro Sports Leagues Are All-In on Gambling

Once, leagues ran from any association with betting. But as legal sports wagering expands, it’s easy to see why teams (and commissioners) have reversed field.

jim-missiris-linwood-pizza
Play
Gambling

The Place to Place Your Bets

With gambling slower to come to some states, bettors are crossing borders to put down wagers—including at a Jersey pizzeria.

nick-chubb-browns
Play
Gambling

The Baddest Beats

Just about every gambler has been there: smiling and ready to cash a ticket when a certain win turns into a soul-crushing loss.

gambling-street-bookie
Play
Gambling

The Beats Go On

Think legalization and mobile betting are going to wipe out the old-school bet taker? As one anonymous bookie writes: Think again.