Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Golf
Keenan Allen, Jimmy Butler and New York Baseball Frees Kyrie on Today’s SI Feed
Keenan Allen, Jimmy Butler and New York Baseball Frees Kyrie on Today’s SI Feed

Tiger Woods Still Listed in Masters Field Just Two Weeks Before Event

It’s been over 16 months since Tiger Woods last played in a PGA Tour event, and 13 moths since he suffered a serious car accident that left him with severe, career-threatening injuries. But two weeks ahead of the 2022 Masters, it appears that a comeback of the ages is still on the table.

Woods is currently included on the list of players for this year’s event on the Masters website, and he was notably omitted from a list of past champions that would not be playing at the tournament. Does this mean that Woods is planning to make his triumphant return at Augusta?

So far, the 15-time major champion has been mum about his plans. It’s worth noting that the Masters only removes players from that section of the website upon request, as it did with Phil Mickelson earlier this week. Players have until tournament week to decide if they are playing or not.

Woods has won at Augusta five times, most recently in 2019 in what was his first major win in over a decade. That victory marked a storybook comeback in its own right, but merely competing in the field in 2022 would certainly represent a different kind of resurgence for one of the most transcendent athletes of his generation.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The 2022 Masters is scheduled to begin on April 7.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83)
NFL

Report: Valdes-Scantling Signs With Chiefs on Three-Year Deal

The former Packers wideout is heading to Kansas City.

By Madison Williams
Nov 11, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks to pass against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first quarter at Heinz Field.
Extra Mustard

Kenny Pickett’s Fiancé Mocks QB’s Hand Size Concerns

The talk of the town leading up to the draft has been the hand size of the Pittsburgh quarterback.

By Mike McDaniel
Shaq Barrett on the sidelines for the Buccaneers.
Play
Extra Mustard

Buccaneers Have Two Players Named After Same NBA Legends

One Tampa Bay trade means there is a fascinating coincidence between two new teammates.

By Daniel Chavkin
Miami celebrates after scoring during the second half of a college basketball game against Auburn in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Greenville, S.C.
Play
NCAA Betting

March Madness Sweet 16 Against the Spread Bets, Odds: North Carolina vs. UCLA

Against the spread bets for Friday’s Sweet 16 matchup between No. 10 Miami and No. 11 Iowa State in the East Region.

By Kyle Wood and Matt Ehalt
Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning
Play
Extra Mustard

Eli Manning Posts Picture in Saint Peter’s Shirt

The former NFL quarterback said he’s been a fan of the “local New Jersey” team for longer than just this year.

By Madison Williams
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul
NBA

Chris Paul Probable for Suns vs. Nuggets Game

The Phoenix guard has missed the last 15 games due to a right thumb fracture.

By Madison Williams
Tyreek Hill celebrating a touchdown with the Chiefs.
Play
NFL

Report: Tyreek Hill Was Only Staying With Chiefs If He Got This

He reportedly didn’t want to give Kansas City a discount.

By Joseph Salvador
USATSI_16828413
MMA

Daukaus Ready to Start Second Run by Finishing Blaydes

After a humbling setback in December halted a whirlwind start to his UFC career, Daukaus resets in the ring for another main event.

By John Morgan, The Underground