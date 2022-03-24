Tiger Woods Still Listed in Masters Field Just Two Weeks Before Event

It’s been over 16 months since Tiger Woods last played in a PGA Tour event, and 13 moths since he suffered a serious car accident that left him with severe, career-threatening injuries. But two weeks ahead of the 2022 Masters, it appears that a comeback of the ages is still on the table.

Woods is currently included on the list of players for this year’s event on the Masters website, and he was notably omitted from a list of past champions that would not be playing at the tournament. Does this mean that Woods is planning to make his triumphant return at Augusta?

So far, the 15-time major champion has been mum about his plans. It’s worth noting that the Masters only removes players from that section of the website upon request, as it did with Phil Mickelson earlier this week. Players have until tournament week to decide if they are playing or not.

Woods has won at Augusta five times, most recently in 2019 in what was his first major win in over a decade. That victory marked a storybook comeback in its own right, but merely competing in the field in 2022 would certainly represent a different kind of resurgence for one of the most transcendent athletes of his generation.

The 2022 Masters is scheduled to begin on April 7.