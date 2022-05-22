Skip to main content
Golf World Reacts to Mito Pereira’s Collapse on 72nd Hole of PGA Championship

The PGA Championship is one of the biggest stages in golf, and the failures on the Southern Hills Country Club are under a microscope. For Mito Pereira, the entire golf world was on hand to witness one of the more significant collapses in recent memory. 

On the 72nd and final hole of the tournament, Pereira led all competitors at 6-under, but disaster struck. With a one-stroke lead, he landed his ball in the water and double bogeyed. 

He fell to third place at 4-under and his mistake cost him not only the win, but a place in the playoff between Will Zalatoris and Justin Thomas. After 71 holes of the best golf of his life, the 72nd will the one the golf world remembers. 

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the epic collapse and heartbreaking finish for Pereira: 

