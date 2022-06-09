Skip to main content
LIV Golf Calls PGA Tour Suspensions ‘Vindictive’

After the PGA Tour announced suspensions for LIV Golf Invitational participants on Thursday, the Saudi-backed venture wasted no time with its response to the PGA Tour’s decision.

“Today’s announcement by the PGA Tour is vindictive, and it deepens the divide between the Tour and its members,” the LIV Golf release read.

“It’s troubling that the Tour, an organization dedicated to creating opportunities for golfers to play the game, is the entity blocking golfers from playing. This certainly is not the last word on this topic. The era of free agency is beginning as we are proud to have a full field of players joining us in London and beyond.”

The inaugural LIV Golf event is taking place at the Centurion Club in London this weekend. Notable players participating in the first event include Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter. 

Bryson DeChambeau has signed a deal with LIV, but is not participating in the London event this week. His first appearance will come in two weeks at the second LIV Golf event at Pumpkin Ridge in Oregon.

